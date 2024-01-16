Liberty Offers Support to Businesses Focused on Future Innovation

Amid an uncertain market, Liberty reminds business owners that support is available to foster investment and expansion.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2023 / The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) predicted Boxing Day spending to have increased a modest 1.6% on 2022 figures, following a year of slow consumer spending as Australians dealt with cost-of-living pressures.

The latest Business NSW Business Conditions Survey showed businesses felt the pinch in 2023, stating the cost of doing business as their largest barrier to growth.

While business owners might not have innovation front of mind right now, prioritising productivity and investing in staff training, equipment, IT programs, or AI solutions could help their bottom line in the long run.

As a non-bank lender that understands the differing needs and financial situations of businesses, Liberty helps business owners grow their operations even in tight market conditions.

According to Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, business owners are increasingly looking for funding options that are tailored to their specific needs.

"In the current economic landscape, business owners must be agile and adapt to changing conditions and they need flexible lending solutions to match," Ms Jenkinson said.

"At Liberty, we take a holistic look at each business and explore a business loan that works for their unique situation and goals."

As a leading lender, Liberty has a variety of flexible business loans available, including options designed to support borrowers who may not fit the traditional loan criteria.

"Our low doc business loan is designed for borrowers such as small business owners who might not have full documentation available, and our flexible business loans don't always require mortgage security," Ms Jenkinson said.

Changing market conditions can also mean business owners require funding quickly. This is where Liberty's short turnaround times can help provide smart cash flow solutions faster.

"When faced with external challenges, having funding available when they need it allows business owners to invest in initiatives to set their business up for the future," Ms Jenkinson said.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

