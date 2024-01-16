USfalcon, Inc.: USfalcon Inc., a Member of Gemini Technical Services JV, Awarded Space Force, Space Training and Readiness Command - 3IS III

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / USfalcon Inc., a partner of the Gemini Technical Services JV LLC, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, a provider of U.S. DoD Technical Professional Services, was awarded a maximum $350,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Innovation, Integration, and Information Support to Space Training and Readiness Command (STARCOM).

This contract provides support services for military training, exercises, test and evaluation, wargames, information technology, plans, and operations for Department of Defense frontline warfighters. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2030.

USfalcon Inc., has supported the 3IS program for 12 years and remains committed to excellence and providing these mission-critical services to STARCOM and its joint clients.

