Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Announces Notices of Demand Update & Resignation of a Board Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) announces that, further to its January 10th news release regarding demands for payment pursuant to its Elk Gold Mine project, it has been in discussions with its creditors and is working on finding a solution to the situation.

The Company has also accepted the resignation of Mr. Stephen Wilkinson from the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Wilkinson for his services and contributions to the Company.

