DJ Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Hands with AlphaPort and African Leaders for Belt and Road Logistics Development

EQS Newswire / 17/01/2024 / 09:00 UTC+8

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Hands with AlphaPort and African Leaders for Belt and Road Logistics Development

17 January 2024 (Hong Kong) - Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is proud to announce its close partnership with AlphaPort and a strategic alliance with prominent African leaders including African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Port Authority of Cotonou, Port of Gothenburg, and Middle East North Africa Rail. Joining forces to drive Belt and Road logistics and foster network development.

As a trusted partner of AlphaPort (https://www.alphaports.com/world-partners/), HKELA is committed to facilitating seamless e-commerce logistics between Hong Kong and African region. The close cooperation opens up remarkable opportunities for trade and growth along the Belt and Road Initiative.

The partnership between HKELA, AlphaPort, and these esteemed African leaders strengthens the commitment to providing top-notch logistics solutions and fostering business opportunities. By leveraging the extensive network and expertise of each partner, they aim to create a thriving ecosystem that empowers businesses and promotes sustainable trade between Hong Kong, Africa, and beyond.

"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of enhancing e-commerce logistics capabilities and facilitating international trade," said Suki Cheung, President at HKELA. "We are delighted to join forces with AlphaPort and esteemed African leaders to drive Belt and Road logistics and unlock new avenues of growth and collaboration."

HKELA invites businesses and industry stakeholders to stay tuned for exciting updates and initiatives as they embark on this remarkable journey together. This collaboration represents a unique opportunity for companies to seize the immense potential of the Belt and Road Initiative and expand their reach in the global market.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Shirley Chu

Vice President - Partnerships

shirleychu@hkela.org

###

About Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA)

Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) is the first logistics association established for professionals in the online sales and e-commerce logistics industry in Hong Kong. Its members consist of professionals from various industries, including cross-border logistics, e-commerce logistics, supply chain management, logistics consulting, transportation, and warehousing. The association is dedicated to promoting and enhancing the development of the e-commerce logistics industry by connecting logistics experts, practitioners, and students.

The association advocates for business growth and development among its members through collaboration. It provides a platform for members to connect and interact, with members from different specialties sharing knowledge and industry insights and exchanging market analysis and trends to maximize cooperation opportunities among members. The main goal is to unite stakeholders in the industry, actively connect with different local and overseas units and organizations, promote exchanges, and expand strategic cooperation. Through technological innovation, it aims to develop and create opportunities together, strengthen Hong Kong's position as a hub for e-commerce logistics in the Asia-Pacific region, and enhance the prospects of the Hong Kong e-commerce logistics industry.

https://www.hkela.org/

### File: Hong Kong E-Commerce Logistics Association (HKELA) Joins Hands with AlphaPort and African Leaders for Belt and Road Logistics Development

17/01/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1816105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2024 20:00 ET (01:00 GMT)