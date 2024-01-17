Bluetti Power Inc.: BLUETTI Unveils Two Innovative Portable Power Stations: AC2A and AC200L in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / If you're going off the grid or prepping for an emergency, BLUETTI's portable power stations stand ready to silently power your gear for hours-or even days-at a time.

Mark your calendar for February 1st, as BLUETTI, a renowned name in the portable power station realm, is set to unveil two innovative models: the AC2A and AC200L.

BLUETTI New AC2A & AC200L Portable Power Stations Item/Model BLUETTI AC2A BLUETTI AC200L Capacity 204.8Wh 2048Wh Rated Power 300W 2400W Lifting Power 600W 3600W Max. AC Input 270W 2400W Max. Solar Input 200W 1200W Output Ports 6 11 Dimensions 9.8 x 5.9 x 7.1in 16.5 x 11 x 14.4in Weight 7.9lbs 62.4lbs LiFePO4 Life Cycles 3000 3000 Warranty 5 years 5 years APP control Bluetooth Bluetooth / WiFi

BLUETTI AC2A & AC200L Specifications at a Glance

Introducing the BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station

At its core lies a hefty 2,048Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that is safer and lasts longer - at least 10 years with over 3,000 life cycles. Equipped with a robust 2,400W pure sine wave AC inverter that can deliver 3,600 watts in Power Lifting mode, it's ready to take on high-demand appliances and sensitive electronics alike.

Typically, the AC200L alone will power a 1,200W coffee maker for 3.8 hours, or you can expand its capacity with extra batteries to last longer. Adding one B230 or two B300 battery packs increases its capacity to 4,096Wh or 8,192Wh, respectively.

The BLUETTI AC200L stands out for its fast charging via wall or solar panels. For those times when you need power in a pinch, the AC200L can reach up to 80% charge in 45 minutes from the wall. Under optimal conditions, its solar recharge completes in approximately 2 hours, perfect for power on the go.

The AC200L has 11 outlets to meet different power needs, including a NEMA TT-30 to directly charge your RV's starter battery, and a 48V DC port to charge the house battery when pairing it with the BLUETTI D40 DC-DC charger (sold separately).

Plus, a 20ms UPS feature will keep your full-size fridge humming for hours during power outages. Since you can control and check battery details via the BLUETTI app on your phone, you know when to activate its ECO mode to save power and exactly how long it can last to keep your groceries fresh in the fridge.

Introducing the BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station

Weighing only 7.9 pounds, the AC2A is so portable that you can carry it with its integrated handle to any campground, beach, or park.

It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and a 12V car outlet. You can use this 300W power beast (600W surge) to inflate an air mattress and charge a slew of devices.

It can power a 60W mini fridge for 2.3 hours, a 50W laptop for 2.7 hours, or a 20W Bluetooth speaker for 5.5 hours. To extend its runtime for heavy use, you can connect it to expansion batteries such as B80 (806Wh), B230 (2,048Wh), B300 (3072Wh) in Power Bank mode.

The AC2A recharges rapidly to save you waiting time. With 270W AC Turbo charging, it takes only 45 minutes to go from empty to 80% charge. And the AC2A supports 200W of solar power for a full charge in 1.5 hours. Plus, the AC2A is currently BLUETTI's smallest power station with a 20ms UPS function for emergency backup.





Price and Availability

The BLUETTI AC2A and AC200L will be available for purchase from the official BLUETTI website and Amazon from February 1st. While initial pricing details are still under wraps, you can expect some best early-bird prices.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

