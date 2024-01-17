Bluetti Power Inc.: BLUETTI Unveils Two Innovative Portable Power Stations: AC2A and AC200L in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / If you're going off the grid or prepping for an emergency, BLUETTI's portable power stations stand ready to silently power your gear for hours-or even days-at a time.
Mark your calendar for February 1st, as BLUETTI, a renowned name in the portable power station realm, is set to unveil two innovative models: the AC2A and AC200L.
BLUETTI New AC2A & AC200L Portable Power Stations
Item/Model
BLUETTI AC2A
BLUETTI AC200L
Capacity
204.8Wh
2048Wh
Rated Power
300W
2400W
Lifting Power
600W
3600W
Max. AC Input
270W
2400W
Max. Solar Input
200W
1200W
Output Ports
6
11
Dimensions
9.8 x 5.9 x 7.1in
16.5 x 11 x 14.4in
Weight
7.9lbs
62.4lbs
LiFePO4 Life Cycles
3000
3000
Warranty
5 years
5 years
APP control
Bluetooth
Bluetooth / WiFi
BLUETTI AC2A & AC200L Specifications at a Glance
Introducing the BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station
At its core lies a hefty 2,048Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that is safer and lasts longer - at least 10 years with over 3,000 life cycles. Equipped with a robust 2,400W pure sine wave AC inverter that can deliver 3,600 watts in Power Lifting mode, it's ready to take on high-demand appliances and sensitive electronics alike.
Typically, the AC200L alone will power a 1,200W coffee maker for 3.8 hours, or you can expand its capacity with extra batteries to last longer. Adding one B230 or two B300 battery packs increases its capacity to 4,096Wh or 8,192Wh, respectively.
The BLUETTI AC200L stands out for its fast charging via wall or solar panels. For those times when you need power in a pinch, the AC200L can reach up to 80% charge in 45 minutes from the wall. Under optimal conditions, its solar recharge completes in approximately 2 hours, perfect for power on the go.
The AC200L has 11 outlets to meet different power needs, including a NEMA TT-30 to directly charge your RV's starter battery, and a 48V DC port to charge the house battery when pairing it with the BLUETTI D40 DC-DC charger (sold separately).
Plus, a 20ms UPS feature will keep your full-size fridge humming for hours during power outages. Since you can control and check battery details via the BLUETTI app on your phone, you know when to activate its ECO mode to save power and exactly how long it can last to keep your groceries fresh in the fridge.
Introducing the BLUETTI AC2A Portable Power Station
Weighing only 7.9 pounds, the AC2A is so portable that you can carry it with its integrated handle to any campground, beach, or park.
It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and a 12V car outlet. You can use this 300W power beast (600W surge) to inflate an air mattress and charge a slew of devices.
It can power a 60W mini fridge for 2.3 hours, a 50W laptop for 2.7 hours, or a 20W Bluetooth speaker for 5.5 hours. To extend its runtime for heavy use, you can connect it to expansion batteries such as B80 (806Wh), B230 (2,048Wh), B300 (3072Wh) in Power Bank mode.
The AC2A recharges rapidly to save you waiting time. With 270W AC Turbo charging, it takes only 45 minutes to go from empty to 80% charge. And the AC2A supports 200W of solar power for a full charge in 1.5 hours. Plus, the AC2A is currently BLUETTI's smallest power station with a 20ms UPS function for emergency backup.
Price and Availability
The BLUETTI AC2A and AC200L will be available for purchase from the official BLUETTI website and Amazon from February 1st. While initial pricing details are still under wraps, you can expect some best early-bird prices.
About BLUETTI
BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.
Media contact:
Evelyn Zou
Marketing Specialist for BLUETTI
pr@bluetti.com
SOURCE: Bluetti Power Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com