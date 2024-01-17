Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2024 | 06:10
Griffin Global Asset Management Announces Preston Sutter as Treasurer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the appointment of Preston Sutter as Treasurer.

Preston joins Griffin Global Asset Management from Willis Lease Finance Corporation, where he held the role of Treasurer and has over ten years' experience in aviation finance covering banking, capital markets, treasury and financial planning functions. Prior to Willis, Preston was with KPMG where he qualified as a CPA.

"We are excited to welcome Preston to Griffin as we broaden our financing initiatives and expand the business. Preston's strong background in aviation finance and the capital markets make him an ideal fit for our team and position him for success in the years to come," said John Beekman, Chief Financial Officer of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information visit www.griffingam.ieor www.griffingam.com

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


