NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | January 16, 2024 04:32 PM Eastern Standard Time Geneva, Switzerland, January 16, 2024 - TRON DAO is delighted to highlight the achievements from HackaTRON Season 5. Due to successful launches on the TRON mainnet before the November 30th, 2023 deadline, each project has fully received their respective prize amounts from the substantial $500,000* total prize pool. The winners, spanning tracks like Web3, DeFi, Artistry, A.I., and Builder, were awarded prize amounts as follows: 1st Place winners in each track received $25,000, 2nd Place received $15,000, 3rd Place $10,000, 4th Place $8,000, and 5th Place $6,000. Additionally, the Project Engagement Prize was awarded to two projects, both receiving $3,000, and the Determination Prize winner received $4,500. The HackaTRON Season 5 winners by each track are as follows: *Note: All prizes were issued in USDD, not USD, restrictions applied. Web3 Track Bounce by The Bounce Team Thoughts by Thinkers JustMoney Invoice by JustMoney BlockFabric by BlockFabric ExploreX by Team Explorers DeFi Track DebitLLama by ZKP Solutions Asset Fusion by Bundlers NRG Wallet by NRG Team Receive.Me by Receive.Me Team Outre-Finance by Kachi Artistry Track LoopNFT by LoopNFT Horse Racing Bet Game by Amazing BCate by UMR_KRW GamesFi by GamesFi_Devs World Craft by World Craft'ers A.I. Track TRON AI ScannerBot by StrandGeek TRON Assistant by Builders Pravahini by Team Pravahini TronDevGPT by TronNinjas ASCAI by Team ASCAI Builder Track Tronsave by Tronsave Team dCloud- Lite by cctechmx ArtBeat by 4thFloor TronHub Microsites by TronNinjas Project Engagement Prize Cloak by Team Cloak Galaxy Throne by Galaxy Throne Team The Determination Prize Triton by TritonTeam Preview of HackaTRON Season 6 As HackaTRON Season 5 concludes, TRON DAO is paving the way for Season 6. The upcoming season will feature a new track: Integration. This track focuses on projects that utilize existing protocols, DApps, or services from the TRON/ BTTC ecosystems into their project; or create useful resources for enhancing applications within the TRON/BTTC ecosystems. Stay up to date and be part of the action by following TRON DAO on Twitter/X account and visiting the HackaTRON official page for updates and involvement opportunities. Get ready to integrate, innovate, and inspire with HackaTRON Season 6! About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 205.76 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.98 billion total transactions, and over $20.58 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Hayward Wong press@tron.network Contact Details Hayward Wong press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/ TRON DAO Media Channels VISIT TWITTER VISIT YOUTUBE



