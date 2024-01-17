13 BIOCERA-VET references now available in Germany, the largest companion animal health market in Europe

Attendance to Leipzig Veterinary Congress, the biggest event of the country

Presentation of the BIOCERA-VET range at two open lectures

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces today the commercial launch of its BIOCERA-VET products in Germany.

With a total pet population of 27 million (of which 10.3 million dogs and 16.7 million cats) and a pet ownership of 47%1, Germany is the dominating companion animal market in Europe. Driven by the growing number of mixed-breed dogs in Germany, demand for animal health products and services is expected to increase significantly, with an estimated average annual growth rate of 4.5% over the next 6 years (2024-2029) 2

To support this launch, the Company is attending the Leipzig Veterinary Congress, the biggest event for veterinary medicine in the German-speaking area, taking place in Leipzig from January 18th to 20th. The last edition gathered 5,600 attendees coming from Germany and abroad. The Company assists to this event along with AWEX (Wallonia Export Investment Agency) in the context of a mission dedicated to the Animal Health.

The Company will also have the chance to present the product line during 2 open lectures: first, on January 18th dedicated to on BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA, a new solution in limb-sparing management in canine osteosarcoma and, a second on January 19th on BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY line.

The BIOCERA-VET full range is now available via our webshop www.bioceravet.com.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is declined in different lines:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

________________

1 Der Deutsche Heimtiermarkt, 2021

2 https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/germany-veterinary-healthcare-market-industry/market-size

