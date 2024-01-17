Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 | Ticker-Symbol: FKV1
Frankfurt
17.01.24
08:04 Uhr
0,136 Euro
-0,011
-7,48 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.01.2024 | 08:06
Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BZ4BTZ13

Issuer Name

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Jonathan Mark Swann

City of registered office (if applicable)

Rickmansworth

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Jan-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Jan-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.470000

0.000000

5.470000

2616722

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.640000

0.000000

4.640000

2222222

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

ie00bz4bt213

2616722

0

5.470000

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

2616722

5.470000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

None

12. Date of Completion

16-Jan-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London


