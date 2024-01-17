MarketWatch has studied Zillow listings to determine which parts of the United States have the highest number of solar-powered homes for sale per 100,000 people.From pv magazine USA The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) estimates that homeowners spend $25,000 installing residential solar systems, so it makes sense that more buyers are looking to purchase properties with solar panels already retrofitted. However, according to findings published in MarketWatch, even these homes can come at a premium. To find out which regions of the United States have the highest number of solar-powered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...