PR Newswire
17.01.2024
Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 2024, 100% consumer-voted Most Trusted consumer product, retail, and services brands in the UK as voted by UK shoppers

The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards survey revealed wins across 163 categories based on a national survey of 13,823 UK shoppers

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research and consulting firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with iconic media brand Newsweek, has released its 2nd edition with the 2024 list of the Most Trusted brands in the UK, as 100% voted on by UK Shoppers. The winning brands were determined in the BrandSpark International UK Trust Study through a consumer survey, aggregating the opinions of 13,823 recent category shoppers who provided 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses on which brands they trust most. BrandSpark has been measuring trust for 11 years, with robust studies in the United States and Canada.

Program Seal

In the highly competitive British market, primary household shoppers have numerous brands from which to choose. The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards aim to assist consumers in making more informed purchase decisions and brands in communicating to consumers why they should choose their products and services over others. Through extensive research on consumer shopping habits, brand trust health, and consumer market trends since 2001, BrandSpark identified trust as a foundational element in the relationship between brands and shoppers.

The awards program focuses on recognizing and promoting trust as consumers navigate the abundance of choices available. Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards said, "Our goal is to help the UK shoppers easily navigate an increasingly crowded market of goods and services, and help brands communicate their leadership to consumers."

This year the winners represent the following segments: Household & Cleaning, Pet Care, Durable Home Goods, Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health (OTC), Baby & Kids, Automotive, Restaurants & Retail, and Services. Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International shared that "Knowing which brands are trusted the most is important and high levels of trust in a brand are indicative of successfully fulfilling multiple consumer needs such as quality, value, and customer support."

The Expansion to Top 3 Most Trusted Brands

This year's UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards revealed the top three ranked brands in most categories where sufficient votes allowed. In segments like Household & Cleaning and Food & Beverage, a clear first-place brand often emerged, accompanied by another brand that maintains a significant trust following. Philip Scrutton, Vice President of Consumer & Shopper Insights at BrandSpark International, described that "While observing shifts in the top ranked Most Trusted brand is always intriguing, it's equally insightful to recognize the second or third brands consumers trust most, showcasing their enduring relationships with consumers. There is also an opportunity for these brands to incorporate trust into their messaging."

Notable Winners from the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

1. In the highly competitive and innovative Mattress-in-a-Box category, mattress and sleep company "Emma" took the #1 spot for the second time. Emma has successfully leveraged their 2022 win to help them stand out online.

2. Yorkshire Tea broke its 2022 three-way tie for Most Trusted Tea with PG Tips and Tetley, coming out on top.

3. German personal care brand Nivea is widely trusted for face and body care, including winning in both Adult and Kid's sunscreen categories, where trust is of paramount importance.

4. Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble dominates in the UK, Canada, and the USA with the most wins from any manufacturer, 28 in the UK, 27 in Canada, and a whopping 58 in the USA. These wins spanned across Household & Cleaning, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health, Home Goods, and Baby & Kids. Procter & Gamble's multinational wins speak to the Company's global strength to deliver on trust drivers.

5. Aside from Procter & Gamble brands, the following brands have secured wins in both the UK and USA BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards:

  • Aldi (Supermarket for Low Prices /Affordability);
  • Ancestry (DNA Testing);
  • Autoglass (Windshield Repair/Replacement Service) - (Belron owns Autoglass in the UK and Safelite Autoglass in the USA);
  • Barbie (Dolls);
  • Ben's Original (Rice);
  • Clearblue (Pregnancy Test);
  • Duolingo (Online Language Learning);
  • e.l.f. (Face Primer):
  • Frontline (Flea & Tick Prevention);
  • Garnier (Micellar Water);
  • Gillette (Men's Shaving);
  • Gillette Venus (Women's Shaving);
  • HelloFresh (Meal Kit Delivery Service);
  • Just for Men (Men's Hair Colour);
  • L'Oréal (Women's Hair Colour);
  • Listerine (Mouthwash);
  • Maybelline (Mascara);
  • Oral-B (Electric Toothbrush);
  • Raid (Insect Control);
  • Weber (Outdoor Barbeque Grill);
  • Werther's Original (Caramel Sweets);
  • Wix (Website Builder);

6. Discount supermarket chain Aldi stands out in both the UK and US as a key player in the value for money space, focusing on private label offerings delivering on quality, innovation, and fair price. Aldi won in the following categories in the UK:

  • Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
  • Supermarket for Affordable Baby Products (in a tie)
  • Supermarket for Affordable Wine (in a tie)

The 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.

See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com.*

Household & Cleaning

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

1

Air Freshener

Febreze

Air Wick

Glade

2

All-Purpose Cleaner

Flash

Dettol


3

Bathroom Cleaner

Flash

Cif


4

Broom & Dust Pan

Addis

Vileda


5

Carpet Cleaner

Vax



6

Carpet Stain Remover

Vanish

Dr. Beckmann


7

Dishwasher Detergent

Finish / Fairy (TIE)



8

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

Fairy


9

Disinfectant Spray

Dettol

Flash


10

Drain Cleaner

Mr Muscle



11

Dryer Sheets

Lenor



12

Fabric Conditioner

Lenor

Comfort


13

Food Storage Bags

Tesco

Asda


14

Glass Cleaner

Mr Muscle /
Windolene (TIE)



15

Insect Control

Raid



16

Insect Repellant

Jungle Formula



17

Kitchen Roll

Plenty

Regina Blitz /
Tesco (TIE)


18

Laundry Detergent

Persil

Ariel / Fairy (TIE)


19

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive
Skin

Fairy

Persil


20

Laundry Stain Remover

Vanish



21

Mop and Bucket

Vileda



22

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Dettol

Flash


23

Oven Cleaner

Mr Muscle

Oven Pride


24

Paint

Dulux



25

Strong Hold Glue

Gorilla



26

Toilet Tissue

Andrex



27

Washing Up Liquid

Fairy



Pet Care

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

28

Cat Food

Whiskas

Felix

Purina

29

Cat Litter

Catsan



30

Cat Treats

Dreamies

Purina /
Whiskas (TIE)


31

Dental Chews for Dogs

Pedigree
Dentastix



32

Dog Shampoo & Conditioner

Bugalugs



33

Dog Treats

Pedigree

Purina


34

Dog Vitamins and Supplements

YuMove



35

Dry Dog Food

Purina

Harringtons /
Pedigree (TIE)


36

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline



37

Pet Stain & Odour Remover

Dr. Beckmann

Vanish


38

Wet Dog Food

Pedigree

Butcher's


Durable Home Goods

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

39

Air Fryer

Ninja



40

Air Purifier

Dyson



41

Cookware

Tefal

Le Creuset


42

Electric Fan

Dyson



43

Food Processor

Ninja

Kenwood


44

Humidifier

Dyson



45

Mattress

Silentnight

Dreams


46

Mattress-in-a-Box

Emma



47

Outdoor Barbeque Grill

Weber



48

Oven / Range

Hotpoint

Bosch


49

Portable Speaker

Bose

JBL

Sony

50

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Nespresso /
Nescafé Dolce
Gusto (TIE)


Tassimo

51

Stand Mixer

Kenwood

KitchenAid


52

Vacuum

Dyson / Shark
(TIE)


Henry

53

Washer / Dryer

Hotpoint /
Bosch /
Samsung (TIE)



Food & Beverage

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

54

Biscuit

McVitie's



55

Bottled Water

Evian

Highland Spring


56

Caramel Sweets

Werther's
Original

Cadbury


57

Chocolate

Cadbury



58

Chocolate Flavouring Mix

Cadbury

Nesquik


59

Easter Chocolate

Cadbury

Lindt


60

Frozen Fish

Birds Eye

Young's


61

Frozen Pizza

Chicago Town

Goodfella's


62

Frozen Potato Products

McCain



63

Fruit Juice

Robinsons /
Tropicana (TIE)


Innocent

64

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Oatly!

Alpro


65

Plant-Based Meat Alternative

Quorn

Linda McCartney
Foods


66

Premium Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's

Häagen-Dazs

Carte D'Or

67

Rehydration Drink

Lucozade
Sport

Prime


68

Rice

Ben's Original

Tilda


69

Tea

Yorkshire Tea

PG tips /
Tetley (TIE)


70

Tortilla Wraps

Old El Paso

Tesco


71

White Bread

Warburtons

Hovis


72

Yogurt

Müller

Yeo Valley


Beauty & Personal Care

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

73

Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

L'Oréal / Nivea /
Olay (TIE)



74

Body Moisturizer

Nivea

Dove


75

Concealer

Maybelline /
No7 / Rimmel
(TIE)



76

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B



77

Face Cleanser

Nivea / Simple
(TIE)



78

Face Moisturizer

Nivea



79

Face Primer

e.l.f.



80

Face Wipes

Simple

Nivea


81

Lip Colour

No7 / Rimmel
(TIE)



82

Mascara

Maybelline

Rimmel


83

Men's Hair Colour

Just For Men

L'Oréal


84

Men's Shaving

Gillette



85

Micellar Water

Garnier

Nivea / Simple
(TIE)


86

Mouthwash

Listerine

Colgate

Corsodyl

87

Natural Cosmetics

The Body Shop



88

Self-Tanner

Bondi Sands /
Dove (TIE)


St. Tropez / St.
Moriz (TIE)

89

Shampoo & Conditioner

Head &
Shoulders



90

Teeth Whitening

Colgate



91

Water Flosser

Waterpik

Oral-B


92

Whitening Toothpaste for
Sensitive Teeth

Colgate

Sensodyne

Oral-B

93

Women's Hair Colour

L'Oréal

Garnier

Clairol

94

Women's Shaving

Gillette Venus



Over-the-Counter Health

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

95

Adult Multivitamin

Boots /
Centrum (TIE)



96

Adult Sunscreen

Nivea Sun

Boots Soltan


97

Allergy Relief

Piri



98

Blood Glucose Monitor

Accu-Chek /
Freestyle (TIE)



99

Cold Sore Remedy

Zovirax



100

Common Headache Relief

Nurofen



101

Contact Lenses

Specsavers Easyvision

Acuvue


102

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Poligrip


103

Feminine Hygiene Pads

Always

Bodyform


104

Fibre Supplement

Fybogel /
Holland &
Barrett (TIE)



105

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine



106

Hair Removal

Veet

Nair


107

Heartburn Relief

Gaviscon

Rennie


108

Kid's Sunscreen

Nivea Sun

Boots Soltan


109

Laxative

Dulcolax

Senokot


110

Migraine Headache Relief

Nurofen

Anadin /
Migraleve (TIE)


111

Nasal Spray

Vicks Sinex

Sudafed


112

Oral Back Pain Relief

Nurofen



113

Pain Relief Patch

Deep Heat

Nurofen


114

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue



115

Probiotic Supplements

Holland &
Barrett



116

Tampons

Tampax



117

Throat Lozenge

Strepsils

Halls


118

Upset Stomach Relief

Gaviscon

Rennie


Baby & Kids

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

119

Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent

Fairy



120

Baby Monitor

VTech



121

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby



122

Baby Wipes

Pampers

Huggies


123

Breast Pump

Medela /
Tommee
Tippee (TIE)



124

Children's Cough Medicine

Calpol

Benylin for
Children


125

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Boots

Tommee
Tippee

126

Dolls

Barbie

Baby Annabell


127

Nappies

Pampers



128

Natural Baby Care

Johnson's
Baby

Childs Farm


129

Nursing Pads

Lansinoh

Boots


130

Organic Baby Food

Ella's Kitchen

Hipp Organic /
Organix (TIE)


131

Toys

Lego

Fisher-Price


Automotive

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

132

Auto Insurance Provider

Aviva / Direct
Line (TIE)



133

Tyre Sales & Service

Kwik Fit



134

Tyres

Michelin

Pirelli

Goodyear

135

Windshield Repair /
Replacement Service

Autoglass

Pilkington


Restaurants & Retail

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

136

Burger Restaurant

McDonald's

Burger King


137

Conventional Supermarket

Tesco

Sainsbury's

Asda

138

Frozen Foods Retailer

Iceland



139

Online Health and Wellness Store

Holland &
Barrett

Boots


140

Online Retailer for Pet Supplies

Pets at Home

Amazon


141

Pharmacy

Boots

Lloyds Pharmacy


142

Pound Store

Poundland



143

Small Format Supermarket

Co-op / Tesco
(TIE)



144

Supermarket for Affordable Baby
Products

Aldi / Asda
(TIE)


Tesco

145

Supermarket for Affordable
Gluten Free Products

Tesco

Asda

Sainsbury's

146

Supermarket for Affordable
Natural & Organic Products

Tesco



147

Supermarket for Affordable Wine

Aldi / Tesco
(TIE)


Asda / Lidl (TIE)

148

Supermarket for Low Prices /
Affordability

Aldi

Lidl

Asda / Tesco
(TIE)

149

Supermarket for Natural &
Organic Food

Tesco

Sainsbury's /
Waitrose (TIE)


150

Supermarket for Pickup and
Delivery

Tesco

Asda

Sainsbury's

Services

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

151

Bank for Personal Banking

Barclays /
Lloyds Bank
(TIE)


Halifax /
Nationwide (TIE)

152

Cellular Service Provider

EE

O2 / Vodafone
(TIE)


153

DNA Testing

Ancestry

23andMe


154

High Speed Internet Provider

BT / Sky /
Virgin Plus
(TIE)



155

Home Insurance Provider

Aviva



156

Home Phone Service Provider

BT

Sky / Virgin Plus
(TIE)


157

Home Security Provider

Ring

ADT


158

Life Insurance Provider

Aviva

Legal and General


159

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

Gousto


160

Online Language Learning

Duolingo



161

Online Sports Book

Bet365



162

Website Builder

Wix

Google Sites /
WordPress (TIE)


163

Weight Loss Program

Slimming
World / WW
(Weight Watchers)
(TIE)



How winners are determined

13,823 qualified UK shoppers determined the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 163 individual categories, through 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories and retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader". Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list. The UK list represents the second year of UK results. The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.

* Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320163/BrandSpark_International_Newsweek_and_BrandSpark_International_a.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newsweek-and-brandspark-international-announce-the-2024-100-consumer-voted-most-trusted-consumer-product-retail-and-services-brands-in-the-uk-as-voted-by-uk-shoppers-302036693.html

