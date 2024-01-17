Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 2024, 100% consumer-voted Most Trusted consumer product, retail, and services brands in the UK as voted by UK shoppers

The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards survey revealed wins across 163 categories based on a national survey of 13,823 UK shoppers
LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research and consulting firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with iconic media brand Newsweek, has released its 2nd edition with the 2024 list of the Most Trusted brands in the UK, as 100% voted on by UK Shoppers. The winning brands were determined in the BrandSpark International UK Trust Study through a consumer survey, aggregating the opinions of 13,823 recent category shoppers who provided 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses on which brands they trust most. BrandSpark has been measuring trust for 11 years, with robust studies in the United States and Canada.
In the highly competitive British market, primary household shoppers have numerous brands from which to choose. The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards aim to assist consumers in making more informed purchase decisions and brands in communicating to consumers why they should choose their products and services over others. Through extensive research on consumer shopping habits, brand trust health, and consumer market trends since 2001, BrandSpark identified trust as a foundational element in the relationship between brands and shoppers.
The awards program focuses on recognizing and promoting trust as consumers navigate the abundance of choices available. Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards said, "Our goal is to help the UK shoppers easily navigate an increasingly crowded market of goods and services, and help brands communicate their leadership to consumers."
This year the winners represent the following segments: Household & Cleaning, Pet Care, Durable Home Goods, Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health (OTC), Baby & Kids, Automotive, Restaurants & Retail, and Services. Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International shared that "Knowing which brands are trusted the most is important and high levels of trust in a brand are indicative of successfully fulfilling multiple consumer needs such as quality, value, and customer support."
The Expansion to Top 3 Most Trusted Brands
This year's UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards revealed the top three ranked brands in most categories where sufficient votes allowed. In segments like Household & Cleaning and Food & Beverage, a clear first-place brand often emerged, accompanied by another brand that maintains a significant trust following. Philip Scrutton, Vice President of Consumer & Shopper Insights at BrandSpark International, described that "While observing shifts in the top ranked Most Trusted brand is always intriguing, it's equally insightful to recognize the second or third brands consumers trust most, showcasing their enduring relationships with consumers. There is also an opportunity for these brands to incorporate trust into their messaging."
Notable Winners from the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
1. In the highly competitive and innovative Mattress-in-a-Box category, mattress and sleep company "Emma" took the #1 spot for the second time. Emma has successfully leveraged their 2022 win to help them stand out online.
2. Yorkshire Tea broke its 2022 three-way tie for Most Trusted Tea with PG Tips and Tetley, coming out on top.
3. German personal care brand Nivea is widely trusted for face and body care, including winning in both Adult and Kid's sunscreen categories, where trust is of paramount importance.
4. Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble dominates in the UK, Canada, and the USA with the most wins from any manufacturer, 28 in the UK, 27 in Canada, and a whopping 58 in the USA. These wins spanned across Household & Cleaning, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health, Home Goods, and Baby & Kids. Procter & Gamble's multinational wins speak to the Company's global strength to deliver on trust drivers.
5. Aside from Procter & Gamble brands, the following brands have secured wins in both the UK and USA BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards:
- Aldi (Supermarket for Low Prices /Affordability);
- Ancestry (DNA Testing);
- Autoglass (Windshield Repair/Replacement Service) - (Belron owns Autoglass in the UK and Safelite Autoglass in the USA);
- Barbie (Dolls);
- Ben's Original (Rice);
- Clearblue (Pregnancy Test);
- Duolingo (Online Language Learning);
- e.l.f. (Face Primer):
- Frontline (Flea & Tick Prevention);
- Garnier (Micellar Water);
- Gillette (Men's Shaving);
- Gillette Venus (Women's Shaving);
- HelloFresh (Meal Kit Delivery Service);
- Just for Men (Men's Hair Colour);
- L'Oréal (Women's Hair Colour);
- Listerine (Mouthwash);
- Maybelline (Mascara);
- Oral-B (Electric Toothbrush);
- Raid (Insect Control);
- Weber (Outdoor Barbeque Grill);
- Werther's Original (Caramel Sweets);
- Wix (Website Builder);
6. Discount supermarket chain Aldi stands out in both the UK and US as a key player in the value for money space, focusing on private label offerings delivering on quality, innovation, and fair price. Aldi won in the following categories in the UK:
- Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
- Supermarket for Affordable Baby Products (in a tie)
- Supermarket for Affordable Wine (in a tie)
The 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.
Household & Cleaning
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
1
Air Freshener
Febreze
Air Wick
Glade
2
All-Purpose Cleaner
Flash
Dettol
3
Bathroom Cleaner
Flash
Cif
4
Broom & Dust Pan
Addis
Vileda
5
Carpet Cleaner
Vax
6
Carpet Stain Remover
Vanish
Dr. Beckmann
7
Dishwasher Detergent
Finish / Fairy (TIE)
8
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
Finish
Fairy
9
Disinfectant Spray
Dettol
Flash
10
Drain Cleaner
Mr Muscle
11
Dryer Sheets
Lenor
12
Fabric Conditioner
Lenor
Comfort
13
Food Storage Bags
Tesco
Asda
14
Glass Cleaner
Mr Muscle /
15
Insect Control
Raid
16
Insect Repellant
Jungle Formula
17
Kitchen Roll
Plenty
Regina Blitz /
18
Laundry Detergent
Persil
Ariel / Fairy (TIE)
19
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive
Fairy
Persil
20
Laundry Stain Remover
Vanish
21
Mop and Bucket
Vileda
22
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
Dettol
Flash
23
Oven Cleaner
Mr Muscle
Oven Pride
24
Paint
Dulux
25
Strong Hold Glue
Gorilla
26
Toilet Tissue
Andrex
27
Washing Up Liquid
Fairy
Pet Care
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
28
Cat Food
Whiskas
Felix
Purina
29
Cat Litter
Catsan
30
Cat Treats
Dreamies
Purina /
31
Dental Chews for Dogs
Pedigree
32
Dog Shampoo & Conditioner
Bugalugs
33
Dog Treats
Pedigree
Purina
34
Dog Vitamins and Supplements
YuMove
35
Dry Dog Food
Purina
Harringtons /
36
Flea & Tick Prevention
Frontline
37
Pet Stain & Odour Remover
Dr. Beckmann
Vanish
38
Wet Dog Food
Pedigree
Butcher's
Durable Home Goods
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
39
Air Fryer
Ninja
40
Air Purifier
Dyson
41
Cookware
Tefal
Le Creuset
42
Electric Fan
Dyson
43
Food Processor
Ninja
Kenwood
44
Humidifier
Dyson
45
Mattress
Silentnight
Dreams
46
Mattress-in-a-Box
Emma
47
Outdoor Barbeque Grill
Weber
48
Oven / Range
Hotpoint
Bosch
49
Portable Speaker
Bose
JBL
Sony
50
Single Serve Coffee Maker
Nespresso /
Tassimo
51
Stand Mixer
Kenwood
KitchenAid
52
Vacuum
Dyson / Shark
Henry
53
Washer / Dryer
Hotpoint /
Food & Beverage
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
54
Biscuit
McVitie's
55
Bottled Water
Evian
Highland Spring
56
Caramel Sweets
Werther's
Cadbury
57
Chocolate
Cadbury
58
Chocolate Flavouring Mix
Cadbury
Nesquik
59
Easter Chocolate
Cadbury
Lindt
60
Frozen Fish
Birds Eye
Young's
61
Frozen Pizza
Chicago Town
Goodfella's
62
Frozen Potato Products
McCain
63
Fruit Juice
Robinsons /
Innocent
64
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
Oatly!
Alpro
65
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
Quorn
Linda McCartney
66
Premium Ice Cream
Ben & Jerry's
Häagen-Dazs
Carte D'Or
67
Rehydration Drink
Lucozade
Prime
68
Rice
Ben's Original
Tilda
69
Tea
Yorkshire Tea
PG tips /
70
Tortilla Wraps
Old El Paso
Tesco
71
White Bread
Warburtons
Hovis
72
Yogurt
Müller
Yeo Valley
Beauty & Personal Care
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
73
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
L'Oréal / Nivea /
74
Body Moisturizer
Nivea
Dove
75
Concealer
Maybelline /
76
Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B
77
Face Cleanser
Nivea / Simple
78
Face Moisturizer
Nivea
79
Face Primer
e.l.f.
80
Face Wipes
Simple
Nivea
81
Lip Colour
No7 / Rimmel
82
Mascara
Maybelline
Rimmel
83
Men's Hair Colour
Just For Men
L'Oréal
84
Men's Shaving
Gillette
85
Micellar Water
Garnier
Nivea / Simple
86
Mouthwash
Listerine
Colgate
Corsodyl
87
Natural Cosmetics
The Body Shop
88
Self-Tanner
Bondi Sands /
St. Tropez / St.
89
Shampoo & Conditioner
Head &
90
Teeth Whitening
Colgate
91
Water Flosser
Waterpik
Oral-B
92
Whitening Toothpaste for
Colgate
Sensodyne
Oral-B
93
Women's Hair Colour
L'Oréal
Garnier
Clairol
94
Women's Shaving
Gillette Venus
Over-the-Counter Health
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
95
Adult Multivitamin
Boots /
96
Adult Sunscreen
Nivea Sun
Boots Soltan
97
Allergy Relief
Piri
98
Blood Glucose Monitor
Accu-Chek /
99
Cold Sore Remedy
Zovirax
100
Common Headache Relief
Nurofen
101
Contact Lenses
Specsavers Easyvision
Acuvue
102
Denture Adhesive
Fixodent
Poligrip
103
Feminine Hygiene Pads
Always
Bodyform
104
Fibre Supplement
Fybogel /
105
Hair Regrowth Products
Rogaine
106
Hair Removal
Veet
Nair
107
Heartburn Relief
Gaviscon
Rennie
108
Kid's Sunscreen
Nivea Sun
Boots Soltan
109
Laxative
Dulcolax
Senokot
110
Migraine Headache Relief
Nurofen
Anadin /
111
Nasal Spray
Vicks Sinex
Sudafed
112
Oral Back Pain Relief
Nurofen
113
Pain Relief Patch
Deep Heat
Nurofen
114
Pregnancy Test
Clearblue
115
Probiotic Supplements
Holland &
116
Tampons
Tampax
117
Throat Lozenge
Strepsils
Halls
118
Upset Stomach Relief
Gaviscon
Rennie
Baby & Kids
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
119
Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent
Fairy
120
Baby Monitor
VTech
121
Baby Wash / Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
122
Baby Wipes
Pampers
Huggies
123
Breast Pump
Medela /
124
Children's Cough Medicine
Calpol
Benylin for
125
Children's Thermometer
Braun
Boots
Tommee
126
Dolls
Barbie
Baby Annabell
127
Nappies
Pampers
128
Natural Baby Care
Johnson's
Childs Farm
129
Nursing Pads
Lansinoh
Boots
130
Organic Baby Food
Ella's Kitchen
Hipp Organic /
131
Toys
Lego
Fisher-Price
Automotive
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
132
Auto Insurance Provider
Aviva / Direct
133
Tyre Sales & Service
Kwik Fit
134
Tyres
Michelin
Pirelli
Goodyear
135
Windshield Repair /
Autoglass
Pilkington
Restaurants & Retail
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
136
Burger Restaurant
McDonald's
Burger King
137
Conventional Supermarket
Tesco
Sainsbury's
Asda
138
Frozen Foods Retailer
Iceland
139
Online Health and Wellness Store
Holland &
Boots
140
Online Retailer for Pet Supplies
Pets at Home
Amazon
141
Pharmacy
Boots
Lloyds Pharmacy
142
Pound Store
Poundland
143
Small Format Supermarket
Co-op / Tesco
144
Supermarket for Affordable Baby
Aldi / Asda
Tesco
145
Supermarket for Affordable
Tesco
Asda
Sainsbury's
146
Supermarket for Affordable
Tesco
147
Supermarket for Affordable Wine
Aldi / Tesco
Asda / Lidl (TIE)
148
Supermarket for Low Prices /
Aldi
Lidl
Asda / Tesco
149
Supermarket for Natural &
Tesco
Sainsbury's /
150
Supermarket for Pickup and
Tesco
Asda
Sainsbury's
Services
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
151
Bank for Personal Banking
Barclays /
Halifax /
152
Cellular Service Provider
EE
O2 / Vodafone
153
DNA Testing
Ancestry
23andMe
154
High Speed Internet Provider
BT / Sky /
155
Home Insurance Provider
Aviva
156
Home Phone Service Provider
BT
Sky / Virgin Plus
157
Home Security Provider
Ring
ADT
158
Life Insurance Provider
Aviva
Legal and General
159
Meal Kit Delivery Service
HelloFresh
Gousto
160
Online Language Learning
Duolingo
161
Online Sports Book
Bet365
162
Website Builder
Wix
Google Sites /
163
Weight Loss Program
Slimming
How winners are determined
13,823 qualified UK shoppers determined the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 163 individual categories, through 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories and retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader". Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list. The UK list represents the second year of UK results. The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada.About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.
