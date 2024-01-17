AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board member, Jolanda Poots-Bijl, to step down

Jolanda Poots-Bijl has announced that she will step down as a member of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board as of January 31. The decision follows her appointment as CFO of Ahold Delhaize, which limits availability for her current Supervisory Board role.



Commenting on the announcement, Ben Noteboom, Chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board, said: "We thank Jolanda for her support and dedication, both as a member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee. She has been a valuable source of expertise over the years and we wish her well in her future activities."



The Supervisory Board will announce a successor - to be nominated for appointment at the next Annual General Meeting - in due course. Until then, her activities will be covered by the current Supervisory Board members.



About AkzoNobel



We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

