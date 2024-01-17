Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Board Composition - Appointment of and resignation of a director

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Date: 17 January 2024

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

From: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited



Board Composition - Appointment of and resignation of a director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Karima Fahmy as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 19 January 2024.

Karima is a corporate lawyer with extensive experience of the UK property market. During her executive career, she worked at Grosvenor Group ("Grosvenor"), the international property group, latterly as General Counsel until 2020. Prior to Grosvenor, Karima worked at Hogan Lovells, the global law firm, advising both listed and unlisted companies.

Karima is also a non-executive Director of The PRS REIT plcwhichfocuses on highquality, new-build family homes for the private rental market.

The Board of the Company also announces the resignation of Hugh Scott-Barrett as a non-executive Director with effect from 23 February 2024. As announced by the Company on 11 January 2024, Hugh has been appointed as Chair Designate of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES"), becoming Chair with effect from the publication of I-RES's 2023 results scheduled for 23 February 2024. Given the significant increase in time commitment that appointment will involve, he has decided that now is an appropriate time to step down as a non-executive Director of the Company.

Paul Marcuse, the Chair of the Board, commented:

"The Board would like to thank Hugh for his considerable contribution to the Company and wise counsel over recent years. We wish him the best in his new role. The Board is delighted to welcome Karima as a non-executive Director, who has considerable experience in the property sector, and we look forward to working with her."

Other than as set out in this announcement, there is no information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

