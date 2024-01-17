Scientists in the United Kingdom have proposed for the first time to deposit silver nanoparticles in electron transport layers used in perovskite solar cells to improve device performance. They found that an "optimal" concentration of silver nanoparticles may help to improve a perovskite cell's charge transfer and extraction, as well as its efficiency.A group of researchers led by the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom has proposed to improve the efficiency of perovskite solar cells by integrating silver (Ag) particles into a cell's electron transport layer (ETL). Their work considered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...