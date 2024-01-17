Ratnesh Kumar Jha Named GM, Institutional Language Products at ETS

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS announced today that it has named Ratnesh Kumar Jha as its new GM, Institutional Language Products. Jha will work alongside Rohit Sharma, ETS Senior Vice President, Global Higher Education & Workskills on the global expansion of ETS's institutional language product portfolio, primarily the TOEIC® tests, TOEFL ITP® test and the TOEFL® Young Student Series. This includes oversight of all business areas, including product and operations, sales, distribution and marketing. In addition, he will work closely with Edusoft Ltd., an ETS subsidiary, to advance the growth of its language learning solutions business.

"This role will be hugely beneficial to our customers and partners around the world as it will ensure our institutional partners are getting the right and timely solutions from ETS as we combine our learning and assessment capabilities operationally," said Sharma. "Ratnesh's experience will be a tremendous asset to ETS and position these products for growth in a space where we see great potential."

ETS's institutional products are a crucial component of the business and underscore the organization's mission. The TOEIC tests are used by more than 14,000 organizations across 160+ countries to make decisions about employees' English-language proficiency in the workplace, while TOEFL ITP is used by more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries for placement, monitoring, evaluation and exit testing needs. The TOEFL Young Student Series, comprised of the TOEFL Primary and TOEFL Junior tests, serves learners ages 8+ and 11+ respectively, and are relied upon by teachers for monitoring, placement, progression and feedback.

"I'm really looking forward to diving in and elevating our impact for institutions and learners worldwide," said Jha. "Combining my passion for and experience in education with ETS's vital mission is an exciting next step and I look forward to what's on the horizon."

For more than a decade prior to joining ETS, Jha served as the CEO of prominent education companies in the Asia Pacific region, including Burlington Group of Companies and Cambridge University Press. He has also held key leadership roles at institutions such as GE Capital and Citibank. He is an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (India) and holds an M.A. from the University of Cambridge (U.K.) and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg Business School (United States).

