Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on Picton Property Income (PCTN): Focused on growing earnings



17-Jan-2024 / 10:03 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 17 January 2024 Edison issues update on Picton Property Income (PCTN): Focused on growing earnings Having previously updated on Picton Property Income's H124 results, we are re-instating forecasts following the cessation of merger discussions with UKCM. In a challenging environment, H124 financial performance was resilient, supporting fully covered DPS. Meanwhile, the company continues to believe that there are strategic and financial benefits to combining complementary businesses, particularly within an internal management structure, including economies of scale and enhanced earnings. The current annualised run rate of DPS (3.5p), which we expect to be fully covered, represents a prospective yield of 5.4%. We forecast DPS growth, fully covered, in FY25 and FY26. Meanwhile the shares trade at a 34% discount to H124 NAV. Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5700 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



