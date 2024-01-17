Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.01.2024
6 Wochen bis zum Spatenstich und eine Milliarde USD in den Auftragsbüchern!
WKN: A3KL9K | ISIN: XS2306621934 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
17.01.24
09:33 Uhr
93,76 Euro
-0,10
-0,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2024 | 11:22
152 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK CBI 30) admitted to trading on January 18, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Landsbankinn hf.  
2  Org. no:                        471008-0280     
3  LEI                           549300TLZPT6JELDWM92
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     LBANK CBI 30    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035939    
6  CFI code                        DBFSFR       
7  FISN númer                       LANDSBANINN/3.50 BD 
                               2030220      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   5,740,000,000    
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               5,740,000,000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20000000      
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet Bond     
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       January 18, 2024  
19 First ordinary installment date             February 22, 2030  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  1          
22 Maturity date                      February 22, 2030  
23 Interest rate                      3,5%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   January 18, 2024  
32 First ordinary coupon date               February 22, 2025  
33 Coupon frequency                    1          
34 Total number of coupon payments             6          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      Consumer Price Index
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                    607,217       
44 Index base date                     January 18, 2024  
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           S&P Global Ratings, 
                               27.11.2023     
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      January 15, 2024  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    January 15, 2024  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              January 18, 2024  
55 Order book ID                      LBANK_CBI_30    
56 Instrument subtype                   Mortgage bond    
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_BANK_BONDS   
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CVDB - Covered Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
