NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK CBI 30) admitted to trading on January 18, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. 2 Org. no: 471008-0280 3 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CBI 30 5 ISIN code IS0000035939 6 CFI code DBFSFR 7 FISN númer LANDSBANINN/3.50 BD 2030220 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 5,740,000,000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 5,740,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD 20000000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date January 18, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date February 22, 2030 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date February 22, 2030 23 Interest rate 3,5% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date January 18, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date February 22, 2025 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index Consumer Price Index --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 607,217 44 Index base date January 18, 2024 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) S&P Global Ratings, 27.11.2023 --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 15, 2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to January 15, 2024 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading January 18, 2024 55 Order book ID LBANK_CBI_30 56 Instrument subtype Mortgage bond 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond