Bluebird Solar, an Indian PV manufacturer, has developed half-cut mono passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) solar modules based on M10-sized cells. The modules are available with outputs ranging from 400 W to 550 W.From pv magazine India India's Bluebird Solar has launched its latest series of half-cut mono PERC PV modules, which are based on M10-sized cells. The line includes monofacial and bifacial half-cut solar panels, with outputs ranging from 400 W to 550 W. The bifacial modules are available in both glass-glass and glass-transparent backsheet variants. The modules are available in ...

