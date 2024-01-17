Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech stocks issues a new edition of its Cleantech Podcast, featuring an exclusive interview with Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING).

Wil discusses the recent corporate milestone of listing on the CBOE and his growth strategy for 2024 for their two primary industry targets, solar and indoor air quality.

Listen to the Podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2024/011524-Cleantech-SING.mp3

Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify

Ralston told Investor Ideas, "SinglePoint Inc. has been focused for the last two years in the solar and renewable energy markets, as well as indoor air quality. We've had massive governmental tailwinds for these industries that really set the stage for the next decade. The Inflationary Reduction Act (IRA) puts a tremendous amount of tax credits towards clean energy and renewable projects. In addition we benefit from the federally funded $121 billion that drives indoor air quality solutions for K through 12 schools across the country. So these are our main two focuses right now."

"On the solar side, we're really looking at the acquisition and roll up strategy to become the first truly national installation, engineering, procurement business across the United States."

Talking about the recent uplisting and resulting potential for the company moving forward, he said, "We are the first US listed company on CBOE and it's an extremely exciting time. It's a brand new exchange, but they've operated for many years in the options and ETF markets. They decided in June this year that they were going to open an equity side to compete with NASDAQ and NYSE. Being the first listed company on CBOE is a great milestone."

"If you zoom out, it wasn't that long ago that we were a sub $1 million revenue company, less than two annual reporting periods ago. We were a small revenue generating business. Now within that time, we've gone from nominal revenue of sub $1 million to $17 million, to $24 million. And we expect to grow on top of that again this year."

"They are a tier- one exchange and trade over $1.8 trillion a day through their exchange. and it gives us the credibility, notoriety and the name of being listed. And that's an extremely important factor."

Talking about his growth strategy for solar he states, "The strategy that we've been defining is really focused on acquisitions and roll up of the number one, number two and number three companies in a region. Solar is highly region dependent and even very fragmented within those regions. So you have to have a great understanding of the market. We are seeking businesses that operate with a history of growing revenue, a history of profitability and great bench strength within the business. So our strategy is to find and identify these companies, make the acquisition, allow them to maintain their brand, their company, their people and everything that they're doing to be successful. We will be able to provide the back end infrastructure. And as we grow, we'll get more purchasing power."

Discussing the air quality market opportunity, Ralston shows his excitement and passion for its potential, "I consider our air quality business subsidiary, Box Pure Air, as our X factor. There are multiple states, New York being one, which purchased $70 million worth of equipment from one vendor. We have the opportunity to be one of those contracts."

"We have the most up-to-date, best engineered unit on the market that already meets all the standards; UL listed, EPA certified Department of Education certified and compliant. The reason for that is the engineer behind it actually develops and engineers clean rooms for semiconductor manufacturing facilities. So there is a unique and understanding of how to clean air in rooms."

"We're really excited about both industries; decade long opportunities that we're executing on right here and now."

About SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING).

SinglePoint Inc., the first-ever U.S.-listed Company on CBOE Global Markets BZX Exchange, is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com ) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

If you would like to be a guest on this podcast and tell your story please call me at 800 665 0411

Or reach out at Linkedin

Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas.com

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes (Apple Podcasts), Amazon, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, and most audio platforms available.

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure: SING is a monthly paid featured renewable energy stock on Investorideas.com. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ .Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com

800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194565

SOURCE: Econ Corp Services DBA Investorideas.com