TeamViewer Tensor Listed on Google Cloud Marketplace

GOPPINGEN, Germany, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced the inclusion of its flagship enterprise solution, TeamViewer Tensor, in the Google Cloud Marketplace, following a previous listing in the enterprise marketplaces of SAP and Microsoft.

Customers using Google Cloud Marketplace will now be able to benefit more easily from best-in-class remote support and management functionalities as well as a wide range of integrations and partners including Salesforce, ServiceDesk, Freshworks, Lansweeper, Malwarebytes and Ivanti Neurons, among others.

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer, said: "Listing TeamViewer Tensor in key marketplaces such as Google Cloud, Microsoft and SAP confirms our position as the global de facto standard for remote connectivity, even in the enterprise segment. IT managers and procurement teams can now even more easily benefit from our secure, scalable and industry-proven capabilities. This underscores our commitment to leading solutions in the digital workspace and demonstrates the trusted relationship we have with our partners."

TeamViewer Tensor is a cloud-based enterprise remote connectivity solution with a focus on security, scalability, and ease of integration. Key features include high-end security protocols, broad device support, scalable deployment options, robust compliance and auditability as well as designated role management and access control. Tensor addresses diverse business needs such as remote access and support for IT and embedded devices, remote work, and AR-enabled assistance, making it a versatile choice for today's enterprise.

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has around 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2022, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 566 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com .

