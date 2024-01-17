Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Bitunix, a top crypto derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce collaboration with top crypto payment service MoonPay. This collaboration marks a major leap forward in Bitunix's mission to revolutionize the crypto trading experience and make it more accessible to users worldwide.

Bitunix users will now benefit from a smoother onboarding process, courtesy of MoonPay's intuitive payment solutions. The collaboration with MoonPay enables Bitunix to offer an expanded array of payment options.

Traders from around the globe can now access Bitunix's state-of-the-art derivatives platform with ease.

MoonPay will impose a reasonable fee on transactions, ensuring a secure and efficient payment process. Additionally, Bitunix users engaging in transactions through MoonPay will benefit from a minimum purchase amount of $3.99. This enhancement aims to facilitate convenient and efficient transactions for users across the globe.

MoonPay, widely recognized for serving numerous customers and maintaining strong regulatory compliance, adds a layer of security and reliability to Bitunix's ecosystem. The collaboration allows Bitunix to leverage MoonPay's extensive global network, reaching a more diverse audience of traders worldwide.

In an exciting development, Bitunix and MoonPay hint at more collaborative ventures in the pipeline. Plans are underway to introduce the capability for users to sell cryptocurrencies for fiat currencies using MoonPay. This upcoming feature underscores the partners' commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-centric platform, allowing traders to navigate both the crypto and traditional financial markets.

About Bitunix

Bitunix, a top crypto derivatives exchange established in November 2021, is rapidly evolving in the cryptocurrency landscape. With a steadily increasing trading volume and a rapidly growing user base across 100+ regions, Bitunix has firmly established itself as a significant player in the industry. In 2022, Bitunix achieved registration as a U.S. Money Services Business (MSB), and since February 2023, we are in progress to obtain a VASP licensing in the Philippines.

Our commitment to user security and seamless trading experience drives us to continuously enhance our platform.

About MoonPay

MoonPay is a leading Web3 infrastructure company. We are transforming the modern customer experience by building end-to-end solutions for payments, custody, world class design, and enterprise-scale digital asset and smart contracts minting. Many of the world's most iconic brands rely on MoonPay to power their Web3 strategies and ideas. We are active in more than 160 countries and are trusted by over 500 partners, including leading wallets, exchanges, and commercial brands.

For more information, visit: www.moonpay.com.

