NFI Group Inc: NFI provides update on fourth quarter 2023 deliveries, orders, backlog, and financial guidance

All amounts shown in this press release are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. ("NFI" or the "Company"), a leading independent global bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, provided an update on its deliveries for the 13-week period ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Q4"), and provided an update on its orders, backlog1 and financial guidance as of the end of 2023 Q4.2 All figures related to 2023 Q4 and Fiscal 2023 included in this press release are unaudited and will be finalized prior to the release of NFI's audited financial results.

"NFI finished 2023 strong as our team delivered buses, coaches, and aftermarket parts in line with our expectations," said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. "Our actions to mitigate supply disruption and increase manufacturing production resulted in a 19% increase in year-over-year deliveries and lowered work-in-process inventory. The demand environment remains very healthy, with new orders driving 22% backlog1 growth since the end of 2023 Q3 to over 10,500 units valued at nearly $8 billion. We expect the first quarter of 2024 to be even busier from a demand and award perspective, with potential to record our highest number of quarterly awards ever, further enhancing our market-leading position.

"NFI is positioned well for Fiscal 2024, where we expect significant Adjusted EBITDA1 growth, a return to net profit, and a reduction in debt leverage ratios. Our updated Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance range of $240 million to $280 million reflects our expectations for a significant increase in deliveries and strong performance from the Aftermarket segment. These positives are somewhat offset by the delivery of remaining legacy inflation-impacted contracts, some of which were planned for 2023 delivery, and operational labour inefficiencies as we ramp manufacturing production to meet heightened demand and execute on our secured backlog. We remain confident in our medium-term targets to deliver over $4 billion of revenue in 2025, with a quarterly run rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 that, annualized, would deliver $400 million of Adjusted EBITDA1."

Preliminary Delivery, Aftermarket, Liquidity1, Order and Backlog1 Highlights

NFI delivered 1,227 equivalent units ("EUs") in 2023 Q4 and 4,001 EUs in Fiscal 2023, a 19% increase from 2022 Q4 and a 32% increase from Fiscal 2022.

Expected 2023 Q4 quarter-end work-in-process inventory of 914 EUs, a decrease of 211 EUs from 2023 Q3.

For Fiscal 2023, Aftermarket segment expected to deliver more than $500 million in revenue and over $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA

Anticipate positive overall cash flows in 2023 Q4, with an expected ending liquidity position of $180 million, up from $169 million at the end of 2023 Q3.

NFI received orders of over 2,100 EUs in 2023 Q4, generating an ending backlog of over 10,500 EUs, with over half being firm orders.

Total backlog value at the end of 2023 Q4 of almost $8 billion, an increase of approximately 22% from 2023 Q3.

Total backlog1 does not include over 3,800 EUs of new firm and option orders that were pending at the end of 2023 Q4, where approval of the award to NFI had been made by the customer's board, council, or commission, as applicable, but purchase documentation had not yet been received by NFI and are therefore not yet included in the backlog1.

The Company cautions that the figures presented above are preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change as management completes its quarter-end and year-end financial procedures.

Guidance Update

Projected revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 for Fiscal 2023 are expected to surpass the mid-point of the Company's guidance ranges set forth in its November 8, 2023, press release. For Fiscal 2023, NFI anticipates a revenue range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion (unchanged), and an Adjusted EBITDA1 range of $45 million to $65 million (unchanged).

Following a detailed financial review of its backlog1, expected new awards, expected Aftermarket performance, supply chain conditions, and investments being made into operations and new products, NFI is maintaining its overall revenue guidance for Fiscal 2024 of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion, but is updating its Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance range to $240 million to $280 million (previously $250 million to $300 million).

The change in Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance for Fiscal 2024 is based on the expected impacts of:

The delivery of remaining legacy inflation-impacted contracts (now representing approximately 10% of first half 2024 deliveries).

Timing of certain zero-emission bus awards causing some deliveries to shift into 2025.

Growth in backlog and demand for buses and coaches, with NFI electing to maintain operations at NFI's Pembina, North Dakota facility (originally planned for closure in 2023) to support this increased demand.

Longer-term investments to relaunch double deck bus production in North America (with expectations for positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution in 2025 and beyond).

contribution in 2025 and beyond). Expected improvements in Aftermarket segment performance based on 2023 outperformance.

Improved margins on bus and coach contracts secured in 2023 and the benefits of overhead cost mitigation efforts.

Based on expected revenue growth and associated investments in working capital, Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance, cash capital expenditures, lease payments and cash taxes, NFI anticipates that its current and expected liquidity1 will be sufficient to fund operations (including working capital), capital investments and bonding requirements in 2024 and the longer-term. In 2024, NFI expects to lower its overall debt leverage ratios from Adjusted EBITDA1 growth rather than significant debt repayments.

For Fiscal 2025, NFI maintains its target to achieve $4 billion of revenue and now expects to deliver Adjusted EBITDA1 of over $350 million, with adjustments to reflect the timing of manufacturing production ramp-up and certain electric vehicle deliveries. NFI expects that it will achieve an annualized run rate of $400 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 by the fourth quarter of 2025. NFI will provide additional details on its outlook, Fiscal 2024 guidance, and 2025 financial targets with the release of its audited Fiscal 2023 results.

Guidance and targets above are driven by numerous expectations and assumptions. Please see NFI's November 8, 2023, press release and the 2023 Q3 Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), as well as NFI's March 1, 2023, press release and the Fiscal 2022 MD&A. The guidance and targets are also based on several factors and expectations, including the supply chain performance, consistent availability and training of labour, a higher percentage of zero-emission bus ("ZEB") sales (which provide a higher revenue and dollar margin benefit), the mitigation of inflationary pressures, end markets recovering in-line with management expectations, growth in international markets, aftermarket parts sales, and continuous improvement initiatives. The guidance and targets are also subject to various risks and other factors, which are detailed in the Forward-Looking Statements and the Company's filings on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

NFI is Leading the ZEvolution

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 150 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 140 million EV service miles.

NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through its mobility solution ecosystem, which includes buses and coaches; infrastructure; parts and service; technology; workforce development and training; and vehicle financing. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center ("VIC"), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 350 interactive events, welcoming 7,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today's urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With over 8,200 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI's common shares ("Shares") trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures ("Debentures") trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, arbocsv.com, and carfaircomposites.com.

