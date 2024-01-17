Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CSE: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced that it has launched its industry-leading vape brand, O.pen, in Arizona through its strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve"), one of the leading and top-performing cannabis companies based in the United States.

SLANG's O.pen brand, which is regarded as one of the most recognized and best-selling vape brands in the country, will be sold in Trulieve's 21 retail stores located throughout Arizona. In addition, O.pen will be available in over 140 additional retail stores in the state through SLANG's wholesale distribution channel. With the addition of this new market, SLANG brands will now be available across 13 key States and Territories.

John Moynan, CEO of SLANG, said, "The opportunity to enter the Arizona cannabis market with a long-standing partner such as Trulieve represents yet another key development in our national expansion strategy and serves to further elevate O.pen's leadership position as the top-performing vape brand in the U.S. Trulieve has successfully established a leading presence in Arizona, and we look forward to driving O.pen's brand performance in this high-growth market."

Through SLANG's longstanding strategic alliance with Trulieve, which dates back to early 2019, the companies have partnered to bring O.pen products into Maryland, Florida and West Virgina with arrival in Pennsylvania expected soon.

"Since expanding Trulieve's presence in the Arizona cannabis market with the opening of our new dispensary in Phoenix, we have been keenly focused on achieving our brand promise to deliver an exceptional customer experience, providing the right products at the right price in the right place," said Gina Collins, Trulieve's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our long partnership with SLANG and O.pen's continued outperformance in each of our stores has helped us to succeed in this mission."

To be added to SLANG's email distribution list, please email SLNG@kcsa.com with "SLNG" in the subject line.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc. is the industry leader in branded cannabis consumer packaged goods, with a diversified portfolio of five distinct brands and products distributed across the U.S. Operating in 13 legal cannabis markets nationwide, SLANG specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands, as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities and match evolving consumer tastes. The Company has over a decade of experience operating in the nascent and highly regulated cannabis sector, and its partners enjoy the benefits of that experience, with access to the SLANG playbook for successful operations, sales and marketing. Its strong product pipeline from uniquely positioned and scalable brands like O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, Firefly, and partnerships with brands like Greenhouse Seed Company have a proven track record of success with the brands consistently ranking among the top performers in the states where SLANG operates. Learn more at slangww.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in SLANG's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed, or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this news release.

Company Contact

Mikel Rutherford, CFO

833-752-6499

Media and Investor Inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

SLANG@kcsa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194585

SOURCE: SLANG Worldwide Inc.