Amdocs Management Limited: MWC 2024: Amdocs Unveils End-to-End Service Orchestration Solution to Close the Gap Between Business Intent and the Network

Amdocs' End-to-End Service Orchestration (E2ESO) streamlines the orchestration of complex services across multiple domains; implementation of intent-driven, closed-loop automation powered by artificial intelligence/machine learning and Generative AI, improves operational efficiency and enhances the customer experience

Amdocs will be showcasing End-to-End Service Orchestration and other solutions at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 26-29, 2024

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its new End-to-End Service Orchestration (E2ESO) solution, designed to streamline business intent delivery and enhance service providers' operational efficiency.

The E2ESO solution, already deployed across multiple customers, acts as a bridge between the desired business outcome and the necessary network resources and configurations. By abstracting network complexity and intelligently orchestrating multiple actions, E2ESO ensures that interactions between service providers and their customers are simplified, delivering desired outcomes throughout the entire lifecycle, even under the most dynamic network conditions.

By enabling CSPs to support innovative monetization models beyond connectivity, such as marketplaces and B2B2X, the Amdocs solution marks a significant shift as it harnesses the power of virtualization, cloud, 5G, slicing, edge technologies, and approaches like Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and API Exposure. This enables service providers to amplify their return on network investments as they expand beyond connectivity to enhance growth.

The E2ESO solution significantly reduces time to market (TTM) and total cost of ownership (TCO) with its agile, open, microservices-based architecture, while its intent-driven design operates seamlessly across domains, vendors, and technologies such as NaaS, SD-WAN and 5G, and follows a standards-aligned approach. The integration of the recently acquired TEOCO service assurance solution provides a complete closed-loop approach to end-to-end service orchestration.

"Amdocs was named the overall leader in our latest Cloud-Native Network Automation and Orchestration Software Competitive Ranking, solidifying its position as a trusted vendor for multiple CSPs," said Don Alusha, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "Amdocs' automation portfolio, stemming from in-house development and acquisitions such as TEOCO's service assurance business, seamlessly integrates into various implementations, including end-to-end service and network orchestration for SD-WAN and 5G slicing."

"As networks continue to evolve to enable advanced solutions and create new monetization opportunities, we are excited to help our customers simplify network complexity with our end-to-end service orchestration platform," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Scalable and vendor-agnostic by design, our latest E2E2SO platform injects new capabilities including generative AI that helps reduce time to market for network service introduction and enhanced experiences through reduced fallout."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023.

