In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP PV) presents the main findings of its White Paper on PV manufacturing. The report evaluates how policy and regulatory frameworks have evolved for European companies in the PV sector, and compares these frameworks to the PV industrial-policy evolution of key global markets such as China, India, and the USA.ETIP PV has just published an update of its White Paper on PV manufacturing originally published in May 2023. The newly updated paper focuses on three core points. First, it evaluates ...

