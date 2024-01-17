UK researchers have evaluated the impact that heat pumps could have on fuel poverty in England and Scotland. They have found that the benefits heat pumps can provide exist in both scenarios.Scientists from the United Kingdom have evaluated the impact of heat pumps on fuel poverty in England and Scotland. Their analysis considered pre- and post-energy crisis prices using levels from 2019 and 2022, which were shaped by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. "Fuel poverty is a state where households struggle to afford the energy needed to heat their homes comfortably. The far-reaching consequences ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...