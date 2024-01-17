Genvor Incorporated: Genvor Appoints Veteran Agribusiness Leader Chad Pawlak as Chief Executive Officer

Judith Miller to Transition to Chief Business Officer

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, today announced Chad Pawlak, Sr., global Agribusiness executive, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Genvor, effective immediately. Judith Miller has been asked to remain and transition from her successful Interim Chief Executive Officer position to serve as Chief Business Officer.

Chad Pawlak, Sr. brings over 30 years of experience with a proven track record of driving revenue growth and fostering strategic partnerships across agribusiness, regenerative agriculture, carbon marketing, food, and sustainability - particularly in soil and water conservation. He has a deep understanding of regenerative agriculture, biotechnology, crop cultivation, livestock management, dairy production, and consumer packaged goods (CPG). Most recently he was Chief Executive Officer of Locus Agricultural Solutions, an agricultural biological company, where he led the strategic growth plan through cross-functional collaboration, resulting in over 350,000 acres of enrollment in a nature-based carbon credit project utilizing a biological product as the practice change. Chad has previous experience as the U.S.-Canada Crop & Plant Protection Business Director Lead - Botanicals for MGK (a part of Valent USA & Sumitomo Chemical). In this role, he was responsible for the overall design of the strategic business plan of the $30 million Botanical & Organic Crop Protection segments in the U.S. & Canada. He holds an MBA from the Jack Welch Management Institute and BS & AOS in Marketing and Advertising/Public Relations from Johnson & Wales University.

Judith Miller, Chief Business Officer of Genvor, said: "We are privileged to welcome an industry executive such as Chad as our new CEO. We are excited and confident to leverage his proven track record, and deep understanding of the agribusiness industry to drive our business goals. We searched for the right person, and Chad is perfect for Genvor's future. His visionary leadership will be instrumental as we move toward commercialization of our portfolio of sustainable plant health solutions.

"It has been an honor to serve as Interim CEO of Genvor for the past seven months, moving us to our OTC listing and perched for many opportunities. My deep appreciation to our founders, board, and professional team whose dedication to the success of our Company has allowed us to achieve so much. It's a privilege that the board asked me to remain in management beyond my initial tenure to serve as our new Chief Business Officer. As our core science opens new opportunities, my focus is on aligning business strategies with market opportunities, overseeing business development, managing partnerships, and ensuring the integration of various business functions to drive growth. As we found in our extensive search for the 'right' leader, we all have tremendous confidence that Chad is the executive best suited to guide our company into the future. Our team is working closely together to ensure a smooth transition and ensure our strategic direction," concluded Miller.

Pawlak added: "Judy's tenure and achievements as Interim CEO positioned the company with a strong peptide pipeline, with several active trait development programs in development and trait validation greenhouse/field trials already underway in corn and citrus. She has also overseen and will continue to lead partnerships with the USDA as well as the initial licensing deal for citrus with a major citrus grower in Florida. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Genvor into its exciting next phase. I believe the Company's capital-light, licensing-first business model will enable us to rapidly move forward with additional licensing partnerships for our peptide pipeline as we seek to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, with a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biological foliar application as well as transgenic seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "believe," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

