SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Wins Two CES 2024 Awards from U.S. Leading Tech Publications for Its Patented New Game-Changing Smart Home Platform Technology

SKYX Has Won a Total of Seven CES Awards from Leading Technology Publications in the Past Year as it Continues to Enhance the Market Penetration of the Company's Disruptive Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a SKYX Technologies) (the "Company" or "SKYX"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with 77 issued and pending patents globally and over 60 lighting and home décor websites, with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, today announced that its patented new game-changing smart home platform technology won two awards at CES 2024 from U.S. leading technology publications Residential Systems and Twice . SKYX's smart home platform technology products, with the proprietary SkyHome app, won seven CES awards for leading tech publications in the last year.

The patented, disruptive All-In-One Smart Platform can significantly save lives, time and cost while meaningfully simplifying the process of making a smart home, enabling new and existing homes to become smart instantly. The smart platform installs to the ceiling within seconds through its patented Sky ceiling plug-in outlet. See video link: All-in-One Smart Platform .

The All-in-One Smart Platform is a complete stand-alone platform system that can operate on a standalone basis or can be used to connect light fixtures. The product is controlled by an app and voice control, including features such as scheduling, eco/energy saving mode, smoke and carbon monoxide detector, premium smart speaker, Wi-Fi repeater, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth and Matter connectivity, color-changing room ambiance/night light as well as an emergency light, emergency internet, house intercom features, plug & play lighting, and more. It integrates with Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung Smart Things, Cortana and more.

Rani Kohen, Founder, Inventor, and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms Corp., said: "We are very excited to have won these awards at CES 2024 for our game-changing all-in-one smart home platform technology. This exemplifies our commitment to home safety, quality, and excellence - all while pushing the boundaries of technology and redefining the future of the smart home and lighting industries."

The All-in-One platform is expected to be available to consumers in Q1 of 2024. To learn more, visit https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with 77 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications and over 60 lighting and home décor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "evaluate," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "target" "view," "will," or "would," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with third-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

