AI/ML Innovations Inc.'s Subsidiary, Health Gauge, and Cornerstone Physiotherapy Partner to Implement Canada's First Telehealth Program for Long Covid Rehabilitation Enabled by Advanced Biometrics

Highlights:

Cornerstone Physiotherapy to provide patients with Canada's first remote Program for Long Covid Rehabilitation

Impacting Remote Healthcare with Health Gauge's Scalable Biometrics Platform for Life Sciences

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that it has received the following press release from its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc.

Health Gauge Inc. announces the launch of a pilot program. This initiative, in collaboration with Cornerstone Physiotherapy, leverages smart sensor wearables and the Health Gauge Biometrics Platform for Life Sciences.

According to Statistics Canada1, about one in nine (11.7%) of all Canadian adults have experienced long-term symptoms from a COVID-19 infection. This represents 3.5 million Canadians. In the United States, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates that more than 40% of adults in the United States reported having COVID-19 in the past, and nearly one in five of those (19%) are currently still having symptoms of "Long COVID."

Long Covid has posed unique challenges, requiring innovative solutions to support affected individuals in their recovery journey. The pilot program aims to address these challenges through remote rehabilitation, combining the expertise of Cornerstone Physiotherapy with the capabilities of Health Gauge's biometrics platform.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc., expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "At Health Gauge, we are committed to leveraging technology for the betterment of human health. This pilot program represents a progressive step in providing remote rehabilitation for Long Covid patients. By integrating our smart sensor wearables with Cornerstone Physiotherapy's expertise, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by Long Covid."

1 https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/231208/dq231208a-eng.htm

Adam Brown, Co-founder and Physiotherapist at Cornerstone Physiotherapy, shares his insights, saying, "We are excited to partner with Health Gauge in this innovative pilot program. Remote rehabilitation is a critical need, especially in the context of Long Covid. Our combined efforts aim to deliver personalized and effective rehabilitation programs to individuals in the comfort of their homes."

The program will utilize smart sensor wearables to monitor and analyze key biometric indicators, providing real-time data to healthcare professionals at Cornerstone Physiotherapy. This data-driven approach enables personalized and adaptive rehabilitation plans, catering to the unique needs of each Long Covid patient.



About Cornerstone Physiotherapy https://cornerstonephysio.com/

Cornerstone Physiotherapy is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering exceptional physiotherapy services. With a focus on multidisciplinary care, Cornerstone Physiotherapy brings together expertise and innovation to support patients on their journey to recovery.



About Health Gauge https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge, a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of Health Intelligence. With a commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, Health Gauge provides cutting-edge solutions for personalized health insights.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com