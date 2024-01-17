Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - NeoTerrex Minerals (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has retained the services of Solidaire Investments Inc. ("Solidaire") and Simone Capital Corp. ("Simone") (collectively, the "Consultants") to provide investor relations services to help the Company increase its visibility on the capital markets.

The Consultants have been engaged to heighten market awareness for the Company and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community. In conducting this marketing and advertising program, the Consultants will employ a number of different communication methods, including phone calls and emails.

The consulting agreement with Solidaire is effective immediately and may be terminated after three months. Solidaire will receive a monthly fee of $10,000. Solidaire is located in Calgary, Alberta, and principally owned and operated by Mohamed Elsaghir, a shareholder of the Company.

The consulting agreement with Simone is effective immediately, on a month-to-month basis. Simone will receive a monthly fee of $6,500. Simone is located in Toronto, Ontario, and principally owned and operated by Anthony Simone and Matthew Benedetto, both shareholders of the Company.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective rare earth and lithium projects located in the province of Quebec, with most of its activities focused on its Mount Discovery project. The subsidiary owns a 100-percent undivided interest in certain mineral claims located in southwestern Quebec constituting the Mount Discovery project. The property was acquired due to its rare earth element potential.

About Solidaire

Solidaire is a full-service merchant bank that has provided consulting services to small and mid-cap companies for over 25 years. Solidaire takes a full-service approach to investor relations and provides creative, effective results-driven programs, through its large network of retail and institutional clients throughout North America and the world it has built a program to effectively maximize shareholder value.

About Simone

Simone Capital is an investor relations and advisory firm focused on assisting companies gain exposure to professionals along with retail investors. Throughout the years, its team has taken the time to develop long lasting relationships with brokers, fund managers and analysts. With its strong approach, it is successful in creating investor confidence and awareness. Its objective is to connect Canadian companies to investors through daily phone calls, email follow ups, and news dissemination programs with its expanding network.

For more information please contact:

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.

Mathieu Stephens

President and Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@neoterrex.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the consulting agreements with Solidaire and Simone. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194534

SOURCE: NeoTerrex Minerals Inc.