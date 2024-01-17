Turbo Energy S.A.: Solar360, Repsol and Telefónica Joint Venture, Partners with Turbo Energy to Revolutionize Solar Self-Consumption Through Artificial Intelligence

Madrid and Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar360 and Turbo Energy (Nasdaq: TURB), a leader in the field of photovoltaic energy storage, are entering the new year with a disruptive proposition in the solar photovoltaic self-consumption sector. In an industry that has experienced exponential growth worldwide in recent years, both companies aim to maximize user savings and provide energy when it is needed, not just when the sun is shining.

The companies are embarking on a strategic alliance in which Turbo Energy, serving as a technology provider, and Solar360, acting as an energy services promoter, will install intelligent batteries produced by Turbo Energy in homes, commercial areas, and industries across the country.

Solar360 has already launched the Turbo Energy product called Sunbox. It is an all-in-one device, combining an inverter, battery, and software, capable of managing and storing photovoltaic energy through a digital platform equipped with Artificial Intelligence algorithms that maximize energy savings and provide personalized performance for the user.

Guillermo Barth, CEO of Solar360, states, "With this launch, we are revolutionizing the photovoltaic sector with an innovative and distinctive offering in the market, focused on maximizing our customers' savings. Our goal is to revolutionize the photovoltaic market in 2024."

The innovative product marketed by Solar360 achieves significant savings compared to conventional installations, thanks to an intelligent energy storage system capable of real-time analysis of thousands of data points related to consumption habits, photovoltaic generation, weather conditions, and applied electricity rates. Artificial Intelligence processes this vast amount of data to optimize energy usage, translating it into savings for the consumer.

The proposal includes a user-friendly mobile application that allows for the customization of the device's operation. For example, it can deliver energy when the user consumes more power than their contracted electricity company provides.

Mariano Soria, CEO of Turbo Energy, remarks, "We are delighted that a market leader like Solar360 has chosen our Sunbox device as a distinctive and innovative product for their value proposition. We are excited about this partnership and believe it will bring value to both sides as well as to a broad variety of consumers."

In the picture, from left to right: Alberto Jimenez (CMO of Solar360), Guillermo Barth (CEO of Solar360), Enrique Selva (CEO of Umbrella Solar Investment), and Mariano Soria (CEO of Turbo Energy).

About Solar360

Solar360, a joint venture of Repsol and Telefónica España, develops the photovoltaic self-consumption business with comprehensive solutions for individual customers, communities of neighbors, and companies, both SMEs and large corporations, through solar panel installations. In addition to the reach of its channels and its strength in operations and distribution, Telefónica contributes its technological expertise and IoT capabilities to provide differential optimization in the market. Repsol brings its experience in self-consumption and multi-energy in Spain, allowing them to offer customers a specific electricity rate that complements the photovoltaic installation. For more information, visit www.solar360.es.



About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy is a Spanish company listed on NASDAQ (ticker: TURB), a leader in photovoltaic energy storage technology managed through Artificial Intelligence. The company's goal is to develop innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of Artificial Intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way for a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit www.turbo-e.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Solar 360 and Turbo Energy executives

