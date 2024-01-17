Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Petros Pharmaceuticals Demonstrates Positive Results Following Successful Completion of Initial Cohort of Phase 2 Equivalent Self-Selection Study for STENDRA Rx-to-OTC Switch

Over 78% of technology-enabled subjects correctly self-selected vs. 56% using drug facts label alone demonstrating continued progress toward STENDRA® working to become the first erectile dysfunction medication to successfully achieve OTC status

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over-the- counter (OTC) drug development programs, announces the successful completion of the initial cohort of a Phase 2 equivalent Self-Selection Study (SSS). The study demonstrated that more than 78% of subjects utilizing the technology assistive application correctly self-selected to use STENDRA (avanafil) compared to 56% of subjects who utilized the Drug Facts Label (DFL) alone. (Please see important safety information for STENDRA, below).

"The success of this first part of our Phase 2 equivalent self-selection study paves the way for us to aggressively pursue a larger SSS cohort, for which we expect to have results by the end of 2024. We believe our current cash runway will be more than sufficient to complete Phase 2 equivalent which, if successful, we believe will be a significant factor in driving shareholder value. This initial cohort was a consumer-centered technology study resulting from our continued development and strengthening of our technology platform as we continue our efforts for an Rx-to-OTC switch for STENDRA," stated Fady Boctor, Petros's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "These results, along with all our work over the last year, have been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review with the intention of continuing our discussions with the Agency on a viable pathway to OTC. We look forward to providing updates on further development, including the prospects of integrated AI tools, and additional opportunities to meet and share these outcomes with the FDA in the first half of 2024."

The open-label, two arm self-selection study was designed to evaluate the ability of the participant to obtain a correct self-selection outcome with the Drug Facts Label alone (Arm 1) compared to the DFL and the technology-assistive app (Arm 2). The design is based on principles from FDA's Guidance for Self-Selection,[1] and was intended to demonstrate the value of the proposed technology, according to the proposed Nonprescription Drug Product with an Additional Condition for Nonprescription Use (ACNU) rule.[2]

These results have informed the development of the soon-to-be-launched second cohort of the Phase 2 equivalent SSS utilizing a larger subject population and the Drug Facts Label alone, in accordance with ongoing discussions with the FDA. The Company then plans to conduct a larger population SSS which will again include the technology component. Petros Pharmaceuticals continues its collaboration with the FDA in its pursuit to bring prescription STENDRA over the counter as it provides insight on the effectiveness of the Company's delivery of appropriate use drug facts and their comprehension in a consumer setting.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging self-care market driving expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as Over-the-Counter treatment options. Currently, Petros is pursuing increased access for its flagship prescription ED therapy, STENDRA, via potential OTC designation. If ultimately approved by the FDA for OTC access, STENDRA may be the first in its class to achieve this marketing status, also establishing company know how as a proven platform for other prospective prescription therapeutics.

About the OTC Pathway

The process of switching a prescription medication to over the counter (OTC) first involves the design of a Drug Facts Label (DFL) that is well understood by potential consumers. Then data must show that consumers can make an appropriate decision to use or not to use the product based only upon the information on the DFL and their personal medical history. Then consumers must demonstrate that they can properly use the product based upon the information on the DFL. To accomplish these things, the FDA ordinarily requires a consumer tested OTC DFL. This testing includes conduct of iterative Label Comprehension Studies (LCS) in the general population, Self-Selection Studies (SSS) in a population interested in using the product and in specific populations who may be harmed if they use the product, and usually one Actual Use Trial (AUT) demonstrating safe and appropriate use by consumers in a simulated OTC setting.

The regulations that FDA is currently finalizing introduced Additional Conditions for Nonprescription Use (ACNU) criteria that enable correct self-selection by consumers and may expand OTC access to medications that formerly could only be available by prescription. An ACNU may be an innovative computerized tool, or the additional conditions may use other approaches that support the switch process.

Important Safety Information about STENDRA® (avanafil)

STENDRA® (avanafil), originally launched by Auxilium Pharmaceuticals prior to that company's sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals, is an oral phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. STENDRA is not for use in women or children. It is not known if STENDRA is safe and effective in women or children under 18 years of age. (A 100-mg and 200-mg tablet can be taken as early as ~15 minutes before sexual activity. STENDRA only works with sexual stimulation and should not be taken more than once a day. STENDRA can be taken with or without food; do not drink too much alcohol when taking STENDRA (for example, more than 3 glasses of wine or 3 shots of whiskey) as it can increase chances of side effects. Of people enrolled in clinical trials, 1.4%, 2.0%, and 2.0%, respectively, stopped taking STENDRA (50 mg, 100 mg, or 200 mg) due to side effects compared to 1.7% on placebo. STENDRA® was designed and developed expressly for erectile dysfunction.

STENDRA is contraindicated with any form of organic nitrates, in patients with known hypersensitivity to any component of the tablet, and in patients who are using a guanylate cyclase stimulator.

Patients should not use STENDRA if sexual activity is inadvisable due to cardiovascular status or any other reason. Before taking STENDRA tell your doctor if you have had any kind of heart issues including heart attack, heart failure, angina and irregular heartbeat or have elevated or low blood pressure.

Use of STENDRA with alpha-blockers, other antihypertensives, or substantial amounts of alcohol (greater than 3 units) may lead to hypotension.

Patients should seek emergency treatment if an erection lasts greater than 4 hours.

Patients should stop STENDRA and seek medical care if a sudden loss of vision occurs in one or both eyes, which could be a sign of Non Arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION). Discuss with patients the increased risk of NAION in patients with a history of NAION.

Patients should stop taking STENDRA and seek prompt medical attention in the event of sudden decrease or loss of hearing.

STENDRA can potentiate the hypotensive effect of nitrates, alpha blockers, antihypertensives, and alcohol. CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, ritonavir, erythromycin) increase STENDRA exposure.

Combination with Other PDE5 Inhibitors or Erectile Dysfunction Therapies is not recommended.

The safety of STENDRA is unknown in patients with bleeding disorders and patients with active peptic ulceration.

The use of STENDRA offers no protection against sexually transmitted diseases including HIV. Consider counseling patients on protective measures for sexually transmitted diseases.

The most common adverse reactions reported with use of STENDRA include headache, flushing, nasal congestion, nasopharyngitis, and back pain.

For more information about STENDRA, call 844-458-4887. If you would like to report an adverse event or product complaint, please contact us at 844-458-4887.

You are encouraged to report negative side e?ects of prescription drugs to the FDA by calling 1-800-FDA-1088, or at www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based upon Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ("Petros," "we," "our," "us" or the "Company") management's assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, and beliefs about future events. In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "intend," "develop," "goal," "plan," "predict", "may," "will," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "continue," "potential," "opportunity," "forecast," "should," "target," "strategy" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions, and actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, Petros' ability to execute on its business strategy, including its plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; Petros' ability to comply with obligations as a public reporting company; Petros' ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing standards; risks related to Petros' ability to continue as a going concern; risks related to Petros' history of incurring significant losses; risks related to Petros' dependence on the commercialization of a single product, STENDRA®; and risks related to Petros' ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, or market acceptance of, any of its products or product candidates. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in the Company's periodic reports and in other filings that the Company has filed, or may file, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere. The Company cautions readers that the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of hereof and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the effect of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on any forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in our views or expectations or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contacts

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@petrospharma.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

pr@coreir.com

[1] Guidance for Industry Self-Selection Studies for Nonprescription Drug Products U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Food and Drug Administration Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) April 2013.

[2] Federal Register, Nonprescription Drug Product with an Additional Condition for Nonprescription Use A Proposed Rule by the Food and Drug Administration on 06/28/2022. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/06/28/2022-13309/nonprescription-drug-product-with-an-additional-condition-for-nonprescription-use. Docket # 2022-13309.

SOURCE: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com