Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Enters into Research Agreement with the University of Virginia for the Advancement of its DNase-Based Oncology Platform

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) ("Xenetic" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers, today announced it has entered into a Research Funding Agreement and a Material Transfer Agreement with the University of Virginia ("UVA") to advance the development of its systemic DNase program.

Xenetic's DNase-based oncology platform is designed to target neutrophil extracellular traps ("NETs"), which are weblike structures composed of extracellular chromatin coated with histones and other proteins. NETs are expelled by activated neutrophils, in response to microbial or pro-inflammatory challenges. However, excessive production or reduced clearance of NETs can lead to aggravated inflammatory and autoimmune pathologies, as well as creation and support of pro-tumorigenic niches in the case of cancer growth and metastasis, thereby potentially limiting response to therapy.

Under the terms of the UVA agreements, in addition to advancing Xenetic's existing intellectual property, Xenetic has an option to acquire an exclusive license to any new intellectual property arising from the DNase research program. Allan Tsung, MD, member of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board and Chair of the Department of Surgery at the UVA School of Medicine, will oversee the research conducted under the agreement. As a surgical oncologist and scientist, Dr. Tsung is internationally recognized for leading substantial research on the role of NETs in tumor growth, metastasis, and resistance to existing cancer therapies. Xenetic is working toward its planned first-in-human study to evaluate DNase combined with immune checkpoint inhibitors or chemotherapy.

"We believe the data generated by our research and development collaborations are key to fully unlocking the potential of our DNase technology and importantly, providing translational insights as we drive a clinical path for our lead solid tumor indications. These agreements provide a significant addition to our development capabilities and resources and we believe it bolsters our opportunity to accelerate development timelines," commented Jeffrey Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Xenetic. "Additionally, we are pleased to deepen our work with Dr. Tsung who has provided a valuable perspective to our team and significant insight for our DNase platform."

"I am looking forward to further exploring the potential of the DNase platform and working with Xenetic to advance the program's development. We share a goal of evaluating the potential addition of DNase to available treatment options in areas of significant unmet need," added Dr. Tsung.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative immune-oncology technologies addressing hard to treat cancers. The Company's DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which are involved in cancer progression. Xenetic is currently focused on advancing its systemic DNase program into the clinic as an adjunctive therapy for pancreatic carcinoma and locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

