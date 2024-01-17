Seasoned global procurement executive and AI technology pioneer becomes newest member of the leading provider's Advisory Board

Scoutbee, the leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform, today announced the appointment of Michael DeWitt, Vice President of Indirect Spend Management and Center of Excellence at Walmart International, to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

DeWitt has nearly 25 years of experience in the procurement space and is a proven digital transformation leader and pioneer in adopting AI technology to optimize his team's workflow and value delivered. He has led four ground-up procurement transformations and created world class strategic sourcing groups.

DeWitt is nationally recognized for creating global sourcing best practices that contributed to MEDRAD receiving the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award presented by the President of the United States. His work in deploying AI tech to maximize procurement performance has been featured in Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review.

"Michael's experience, deep knowledge, and passion for AI-led procurement transformation makes him a natural fit for our Strategic Advisory Board. His insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, grow globally, and rapidly expand in the U.S. market," said Gregor Stühler, Scoutbee's CEO. "Michael is a visionary who understands the lasting business value that comes with equipping procurement teams with cutting-edge tools. We're thrilled to welcome him aboard."

DeWitt leads indirect spend management and digital transformation for Walmart International across 18 countries. Before joining Walmart, DeWitt held senior procurement roles at HP, Bayer, and Highmark Health. He has also served on the board of the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council where he supported minority-owned business and supplier diversity initiatives.

"With the emergence of AI technology, the future of procurement is more exciting than ever before.Scoutbee is revolutionizing how companies build strategic partnerships with their suppliers to improve performance, build a more sustainable supply chain, and create value, together, through AI. I'm thrilled to join the Advisory Board and help the team at Scoutbee continue to advance the industrysaid Michael DeWitt.

