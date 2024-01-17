Evernote's new user interface includes a simplified design, enhanced readability, and a rejuvenated visual identity to complement the major new product features and improvements to speed and stability

Evernote has unveiled a fresh new user interface (UI) featuring an elegant and simplified design, enhanced readability, and a rejuvenated visual identity with a modern color palette and vibrant patterns.

"From the outset of this project, the intention has been to create a superior experience without disrupting the habits, flows, and patterns that Evernote users rely on to accomplish their goals efficiently," shares Federico Simionato, product lead at Evernote. "The feedback from the testing phase with a group of long-term Evernote users has been enthusiastic, and we're excited to bring the new experience to every Evernote user going forward."

The reimagined interface is the latest in a series of innovations at Evernote since Bending Spoons acquired the company in January 2023. Aside from the new UI, Evernote has released three major new features in the past twelve months: Collaborative Editing, AI Note Cleanup, and AI-Powered Search. The swift introduction of the two latter features was made possible by Bending Spoons's extensive expertise in AI research and technology, marking the first time cutting-edge technology of this kind was available within Evernote.

The past year has also seen improvements made to Evernote's foundational technology. This involved reducing technical debt, migrating the product's backend, and rewriting fundamental portions of the code. All were performed with the purpose of increasing speed and reliability across the board. This goal was met, with certain functions-like Evernote Web's initial sync-becoming up to seventeen times faster following the changes.

The new interface is currently available for users who opted for early access and will be rolled out to all Evernote Desktop and Web users in the coming weeks. Collaborative Editing, AI Note Cleanup, and AI-Powered Search are currently available for all Evernote users.

Bending Spoons was founded in 2013 and is based in Milan, Italy. The company has served over half a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology products, including Evernote, Remini, and Splice. Its products are currently used by more than 100 million people each month. Visit bendingspoons.com for more information.

With rock-solid fundamentals complemented by razor-sharp AI functionalities, Evernote is the productivity app that millions rely on every day to organize their lives. Learn more at evernote.com.

