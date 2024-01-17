New Security Operations Center Facility Supports Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response and Offensive Security Services as the Company Continues Expanding its Business Security Solutions Globally

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has opened a new security operations center (SOC) in Singapore, to meet customer needs and support the growth of Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Bitdefender Offensive Cybersecurity Services, and additional business security solutions. The new SOC enhances Bitdefender's ability to serve clients headquartered in Asia Pacific, as well as multinational businesses with operations across the region.

"Establishing a SOC in the Asia Pacific region is a strategic step in the continued growth and innovation of Bitdefender MDR services and enterprise security solutions as the attack surface expands," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "Our expansion allows us to better serve organizations with an Asia Pacific presence by delivering world-class managed security services led by elite cybersecurity experts adept at understanding evolving threats, regulatory compliance, and other complex challenges specific to the region. Our SOC ecosystem transcends geographic boundaries and language barriers to safeguard environments around-the-clock regardless of time zone."

Industry analyst firm Gartner® stated in a report that "by 2025, 60% of organizations will be actively using remote threat disruption and containment capabilities delivered directly by MDR providers, up from 30% in 2023."¹ Additionally, in an independent global survey of 400 IT and cybersecurity professionals, almost all (99%) stated that using a managed security provider is a critical element of their security programs citing 24x7 coverage, ability to free up internal IT/cybersecurity resources, and proactive threat hunting capabilities as most important.

Bitdefender SOCs are cybersecurity nerve centers operating in the United States, Romania, and Singapore and are seamlessly integrated. These facilities share real-time threat intelligence derived from the Bitdefender Global Protective Network, an extensive network of hundreds of millions of sensors continuously collecting threat data worldwide, and house the infrastructure, technology, and staff needed to deliver continuous threat monitoring, MDR, threat hunting, and customer support to Bitdefender clients. Each SOC has full capabilities of Level-1 to Level-3 support in a single team to detect, verify, contain, and eradicate threats quickly.

The SOCs also house Bitdefender Offensive Cybersecurity Services designed to assess, identify, and remediate security gaps in an organization's environment (on premises, cloud, hybrid) through penetration testing and red team simulated attacks. The services, led by CREST-accredited ethical hackers, complement the company's MDR portfolio providing a proactive means to fortify environments, reduce risk, and meet regulatory/compliance mandates.

A Leader in Cybersecurity Excellence

Bitdefender continues to lead globally recognized independent technology evaluations for threat detection and response capabilities.

The company achieved the highest level of detection for all major steps for three consecutive years in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Enterprise Evaluation and excelled in AV-Comparatives' Business Security Test and was recognized as a 'Strategic Leader' in its Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) report. Most recently, Bitdefender was named a "Leader" in the The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023, a report evaluating evaluated 13 vendors across 25 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Exploit Prevention, Attack Remediation, Innovation, and more.

