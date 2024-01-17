Globally operating CDMO committed to strengthening Germany as a research and production location

Association grants Vetter extraordinary membership

vfa recognizes the importance of pharmaceutical service providers in drug development and production

Vetter serves on key vfa committees

Vetter, a leading globally operating contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has joined the German Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (vfa) as an associate member. With this membership, the vfa recognizes the significant role that the pharmaceutical service provider plays in the field of complex injectable drugs. Vetter supports research-based pharmaceutical companies worldwide in successfully developing, launching, and establishing their products on the market through the joint development of patient-friendly drug-delivery systems, innovative and flexible filling processes, and packaging solutions. Currently at 48 member companies, the vfa represents more than two thirds of the entire German pharmaceutical market. The companies employ around 94,000 people in Germany. More than 20,000 of them work in the research and development of medicinal products.

Managing Director Peter Soelkner stated, "It is a great recognition for us that the vfa has invited us to participate. The association is the most important platform for pharmaceutical companies active in Germany to promote and support the strategic development of the industry and further establish Germany as an important business location. We can now also contribute our perspective here. As a globally operating CDMO, we play an important role as a partner for small and large companies in the industry."

Aside from its headquarters and several sites for development, aseptic production and packaging in Germany, Vetter also operates dedicated clinical production sites in Austria and the US, along with sales offices in Japan, Singapore, South Korea and China. Through its international presence, Vetter provides state-of-the-art support from clinical development through large-scale production as well as assembly and packaging for complex injectable drug products in the global market supply.

Han Steutel, President of the vfa said, "The production of injectable drugs is an indispensable part of the innovative pharmaceutical and biotech industries. We are delighted that Vetter, a global leader in this field, is a member of the vfa."

Active involvement in committee work

The association's work is carried out by committees and working groups focusing on specific topics. Managing Director Peter Soelkner will represent Vetter in the Committee for Economic and Business Location Policy. Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service, has been appointed to the Research and Development Committee. Vetter experts will also collaborate in the expert groups regulatory affairs, manufacturing, innovation and communication.

By joining the vfa, Vetter becomes a member of organizations such as the German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA). The EFPIA plays a key role in fostering cooperation and synergy among member countries to strengthen and develop research and production capabilities at EU level.

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is also present with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of more than 6,300 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received platinum status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost Sullivan Technology Innovation award or the recognition as Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter's commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. Learn more at www.vetter-pharma.com.

