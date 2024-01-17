Data and Innovation Forum to be Hosted by BSV Blockchain in China

SHANGHAI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain is pleased to announce that registration for the upcoming Data and Innovation Forum in Shanghai is now open. The forum, which will take place on 21 January 2024, is an important event on the Chinese technology calendar and is set to cover several emerging and ground-breaking technologies including the BSV blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, and Data Asset Management.

The event is being organised by BSV Blockchain's Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hub and will include a presentation by Lin Zheming (BSV Blockchain Ambassador in China) . Several key partners will also be in attendance, including:

518 Blockchain Meetup.

Keyi Tech.

AI+ Web3 Convention.

BM Intelligence Group.

The forum is free to attend and interested participants are register now . Alternatively, a full live stream of the event will be available on BSV Blockchain's social channels for attendees who are unable to attend the event in person.

Attendees will have the chance to network and gain insight into not only blockchain but recent new policies issued by the Ministry of Finance regarding Accounting Treatment Related to Enterprise Data Resources - a key tech discussion which is happening in China right now.

Lise Li, Head of the BSV Blockchain China Hub said, "BSV Blockchain sees China and the APAC region as a key market, and we have seen stellar growth in the region in recent years. The forum is a terrific opportunity to not only discuss emerging technologies such as the BSV blockchain and Artificial Intelligence but also how regulations are set to impact start-ups and enterprises in this space over the coming years."

The forum is the latest in a series of outreach and education initiatives implemented by BSV Blockchain in the APAC region. In August 2023, BSV Blockchain launched its newest education platform - BitClass. Primarily aimed at the Chinese market, BitClass is a one-stop learning platform dedicated to the BSV blockchain, offering a series of scientifically designed and comprehensive learning resources suitable for people from all backgrounds.

The platform, which is open to users around the world, offers a range of different learning options, including text-based courses, video courses, technical documents and a BSV Wiki. The platform has specifically been designed in Chinese, while some courses are in both Chinese and English so that learners can master the content in their native language but can also learn important blockchain terminology in English.

About BSV Blockchain:

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Association leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Blockchain for Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Association oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

