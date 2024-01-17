Jim Ellis Autotmotive: Jim Ellis Automotive Charity Fundraiser Generates $146K for 30 Local Charities

The Jim Ellis Automotive Charity Golf Tournament held in August 2023 raised $146K in funds that were dispersed amongst many worthy local charities during the holiday season.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / For the 23rd consecutive year, Jim Ellis Automotive hosted a charity golf tournament to raise funds for Atlanta-area charities. The tournament was held in late August at Chateau Elan and is a cooperative effort of the Ellis family, Jim Ellis team member volunteers, business partners and vendors, all coming together to make the event a success. The 2023 tournament raised more funds than ever before, with a total of $146,000 raised. Since the tournament's inception, over $1.5 million has been raised to benefit women and children in need in the metro Atlanta area.

The Jim Ellis Charity Golf Tournament started as a company family picnic and golf outing over 20 years ago and has turned into an opportunity that now raises over $100,000 annually to donate to local charities. After the tournament, Jim Ellis Automotive Group team members are given the opportunity to nominate local charities that they would like to see supported with the funds raised. The missional focus for the funds raised is to support organizations that help women and children in need in the Atlanta area, but all team member nominations are considered to receive some level of funding.

"Without the magnanimous support of our team members, vendors and business partners, this event would not be possible," said Jim Ellis Automotive Group Vice President Stacey Ellis Hodges. "I am so grateful that their generosity allows the Jim Ellis Team Member Charity to support so many in various states of need over the holiday season."

After reviewing all nominations, the golf tournament committee selected 30 deserving charities to award funds to. Donations are distributed around the holiday season and the following organizations received funds from the 2023 tournament:

Angel Flight

Babies Can't Wait

Calvary Children's Home

Camp Horizon

Camp Kudzu

Camp Sunshine

Canine Companions

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation

Cobb Moms Helping Cobb

Corner's Outreach

Cross-Cultural Ministries

Focus

Frontline Response

GA CASA

Home of Hope

Hope Thru Soap

Jesse's House

Kate's Club

Lydia's Place

Mother's Advocacy Project

Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries

Nicholas House

Our House

P4 Foundation

Peace Place

The Extension

Tyson's Storehouse

Uniting Hope for Children

Yaarab Shriners

Youth Outreach United

About Jim Ellis Automotive Group

Jim Ellis Automotive Group has been serving the Atlanta area since 1971, marking 52 years in business. Jim Ellis Automotive is the largest family-owned and operated automotive group in Georgia and has earned the Consumers' Choice Award for business excellence for 20 consecutive years. With 20 dealerships and 17 brands, Jim Ellis Automotive has locations in Atlanta, Buford, Kennesaw, McDonough, Marietta, Sandy Springs and South Fulton. The portfolio of brands includes Alfa Romeo, Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Visit Jim Ellis Automotive online at JimEllis.com.

