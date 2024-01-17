Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Halyard Inc., a provider of professional services in Mineral Processing & Project Delivery has combined with Micon International, an experienced team of Geological, Mining, and Metallurgical Consulting professionals. The combination of the two companies will allow us to offer continuity throughout the entire project spectrum and draw upon an expanded range of expertise, while continuing to offer the same level of personal and technical attention to project excellence that clients have come to expect from both teams.

"We are pleased to announce this new relationship between Halyard and Micon. The merger is a remarkable milestone in our joint growth strategy," said Justin Taylor, President and CEO of Halyard and Micon Companies. "Together, we are positioned to provide a full range of expert professional engineering, project management and consulting services to the Mining and Minerals Processing industries."

"This is an exciting time for Micon & Halyard," remarked Liz de Klerk, MD at Micon International UK. "Both companies share a passion for, and commitment to, quality, integrity, and care in our work and we look forward to coming together as one organization to realize the full potential of our teams' reach, performance, and capabilities for the benefit of our clients, employees, and stakeholders."

More about Halyard Inc.

Our staff of over 50 professionals serves the mining, minerals processing, materials handling, infrastructure, and water treatment industries. We have significant expertise in process design, process optimization, pre-concentration technologies, and brownfield upgrades with a variety of commodities including base metals, precious metals, battery metals, and industrial minerals. We have completed over 250 projects/studies in the 11 years since our founding.

More about Micon International Ltd.

With 22 employees between Canada and the UK, Micon has completed more than 1,700 projects over 35 years, providing independent professional advice to mining companies, providers of capital, law firms and government agencies. Staffed by senior mineral industry and geological consultants with extensive international experience in the fields of geology, mining engineering, metallurgy, processing, social and environmental management, market analysis and mineral economics, the firm is well-qualified to carry out expert international consulting assignments.

For more information, please use the contact info below or use our contact form to reach public relations:

info@halyard.ca

(416) 292-5505

Micon Public Relations Halyard Public Relations





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10243/193999_halyardfigure1.jpg



Click here to see Halyard and Micon Services Information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193999

SOURCE: Halyard Inc.