Wallbox, (NYSE:WBX) a global leader in electric Vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions, today announced that Supernova 180 has passed the UL 2202 product certification for the American market, with SGS North America Inc. marking the product's readiness for the North American market. UL 2202 is the North America's principal standard for safety of DC EV chargers and ensures the safe and efficient use of the device.

"We're thrilled to have reached this milestone for Supernova 180 in just nine months, which is a testament to our in-house engineering expertise and our capacity for rapid innovation," said Till Wilmschen, Wallbox's Director of Fast Charging. "Passing the product portion of the UL 2202 certification process illustrates our commitment to meeting and exceeding industry standards and contributes to the overall evolution of EV charging technology in the industry. We have now sold almost 2,000 Supernovas worldwide and completed more than 150,000 charging sessions since launching last year. We are excited to bring this comprehensive international experience to North America with the Supernova 180 in the coming months".

Supernova 180 has been tailored specifically to support the needs of the North American market. The DC fast charger was designed with an innovative modular approach to ensure optimal reliability and improve the cost and ease of installation and maintenance. Supernova will support up to 180 kW of charging power, meaning it can add 100 miles of range in under 10 minutes. Its reduced footprint opens up more sites to fast charging opportunities even in places with limited space and power such as gas stations, high-power charge hubs, car dealerships, and shopping malls. Supernova has the ability to charge two EVs concurrently with split-charge configurations, is interoperable with all vehicle makes, models, and charging standards including CCS and NACS, and offers limitless customizable branding options.

Wallbox has already constructed a robust backlog of orders for the new Supernova 180 from existing strategic partners and expects to begin the first deliveries of the product later this quarter.

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

