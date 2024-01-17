The "Italian Industrial Automation Market: Analysis By Control System, By Component, By Distribution Channel, By Application Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Italian industrial automation market was valued at US$7.37 billion in 2022. The market value is expected to reach US$13.46 billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 11% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

Industries are expected to prioritize the implementation of smart manufacturing solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, to gain a competitive edge in the market. The need for supply chain resilience, heightened by the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, will further drive automation adoption to ensure business continuity and mitigate disruptions.

Italy has a diverse industrial landscape with a multitude of companies providing various automation solutions and services across different sectors. These companies offer a wide range of automation solutions, from control systems to robotics, catering to various industries. The market is characterized by technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and a focus on delivering efficient and advanced automation solutions to meet evolving industrial needs.

As Italy seeks to strengthen its position in the global industrial landscape, the continuous evolution and integration of automation technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future growth of the Italian industrial automation market.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Control System: DCS segment held the highest share of the market. The adoption of Distributed Control Systems (DCS) is growing in the Italian industrial automation market due to their ability to efficiently control and monitor complex processes in real-time. DCS provides a distributed architecture, allowing for the integration of various control elements across a manufacturing plant.

By Component: Sensors held the highest share in the market, whereas Industrial Robots is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for industrial robots in the Italian industrial automation market is escalating as industries seek to automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks. As industries prioritize efficiency, quality, and flexibility in production, the adoption of industrial robots is expected to grow significantly.

By Distribution Channel: OEMs channel held the highest share in the market, whereas system specialists is expected to be the fastest-growing channel in the forecasted period. The growth of OEMs in the Italian industrial automation market is driven by their integral role in providing end-to-end automation solutions. OEMs design and manufacture the original equipment, including automation components and systems. As industries in Italy seek comprehensive solutions tailored to their specific needs, OEMs offer customized and integrated automation packages.

By Application: Mechanics held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecasted period. Automation technologies optimize machining processes, assembly lines, and quality control, resulting in improved productivity and reduced production costs. Robotics and CNC systems are extensively used to automate tasks like welding, milling, and assembly, ensuring high precision and speed in mechanical production.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Installation of Industrial Robots

Increasing Labor Cost Index

Growing Gross Domestic Product

Increasing Adoption of Industry 4.0

Advent of 5G Subscription

Favorable Government Incentives

Increasing Demand for Efficiency and Productivity

Challenges

High Initial Capital Investment

Lack of Skilled Labor Force

Data Security Concern

Market Trends

Growing Impact of AI-driven Industrial Robotics

Growing Use of Blockchain for Supply Chain Management

Growing Industrial Internet of Things

Robotics and Collaborative Automation

Integration of Digital Twin Technology

Integration of Edge and Cloud Computing

Increasing Emphasis on Cybersecurity

Human Machine Interface Evolution

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Clean Energy Solutions

Competitive Landscape: The Italian industrial automation market is moderately consolidated.

Company Profiles

ABB Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company

Stellantis N.V. (Comau S.p.A.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Rexroth AG)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Festo

