Dr. Yogin Patel Named CEO of ApolloMD

ApolloMD C-Suite Announces New Leadership Roles in 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / ApolloMD, a leading national physician services organization, has announced a CEO transition and key leadership changes for five executives.

Dr. Yogin Patel

Dr. Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, has been named Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMD, effective January 1, 2024. Patel will oversee all aspects of ApolloMD's operations and the company's strategic direction.

A practicing ApolloMD emergency medicine physician at several partner hospitals since 2008, Patel served as a divisional president starting in 2013 and rose to president in 2017. He has spent 94% of his career at ApolloMD.

"I look forward to driving our strategy as a clinician-led group that is a high-quality, solution-based organization. With our patients at the center of what we do, we pride ourselves on delivering practical solutions to impossible problems when health care is at a real inflection point," said Patel.

Other key C-suite promotions include:

Evan C. Howell, MBA, PA-C, M.M.Sc., to President of Clinical Operations from Chief Clinical Operations Office

Josh Hargraves, MD, FACEP, to Divisional President from Regional President

Ayaz Pathan, MD, MBA, FACEP, to Divisional President from Regional President

Michael Dolister, MD, CPE, FACEP, who has served as CEO since 2013, will remain actively involved in company oversight in a new role as ApolloMD's Executive Chairman. He plans to leverage his years of experience to strengthen partner relationships and assist in the continued development of the company's strategic vision.

ApolloMD executives were promoted due to their vision and outstanding performance driving the company's growth and success. These promotions reflect the executives' ability to navigate the complex healthcare landscape and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our partners.

"I am proud of ApolloMD's 40-year history as a successful, independent, physician-run, and employee-owned healthcare group. I'm also aware that today's healthcare environment is unlike anything in the last 40 years," said Patel, citing rising costs, labor shortages, and challenges with ever-changing technology and data security.

Among the opportunities Patel envisions:

Strategic investments in technologies that allow ApolloMD associates to work to the fullest extent of their licenses

Clinical support through process and workflow adaptations that enable more efficient, compassionate care with less non-value-added work

Tactical embrace of telemedicine, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies to improve healthcare decision-making and policies

New work-related paradigms for health care professionals, including the possibility of virtual nursing or clinical extenders to provide needed or specialty care in underserved or understaffed areas/specialties

"[At ApolloMD], roles and titles carry far less importance than an individual's ability to work diligently and execute the work. We are a group that 'respects the hustle,'" said Patel.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC, and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Revenue Cycle Management. Through ApolloMD Partners, Inc., all eligible physicians and advanced practice clinicians can become owners. Learn more about our growing team at apollomd.com.

Contact Information

Alison Coyle

Vice President, Marketing

acoyle@apollomd.com

404-645-7565

SOURCE: ApolloMD

View the original press release on newswire.com.