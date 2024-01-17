Doral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - The founder and CEO of Level Up Insurance, Joseph Gonzalez, has announced his company's partnership with industry titans to provide top-notch health and life insurance services to clients.

These names include multinational companies like AIG, Fidelity Investments, Foresters Financial, Aetna, and Transamerica. Affiliating with these companies is expected to build trust and hope in a more technologically advanced insurance industry as Level Up Insurance continues to leverage AI and other modern technologies.

Joseph shares, "We heavily rely on technology to operate our business. Considering our exclusive marketing partnerships to our relationship with the leading insurance carriers in the country, we have become a one-stop shop for both clients and agents."

As Level Up Insurance continues to foster relationships with top insurance industries, the company is expected to advance in the insurance and technology sectors by leveraging data and analytics. This step will assist agents in tailoring insurance plans to provide maximum coverage at affordable costs.

Sharing about the company's future, Joseph says, "We are looking forward to serving clients in Central Florida and becoming a household name in the insurance industry as a prime destination for agents to come work and have success."

About Level Up Insurance:

Established in 2020, Level Up Insurance is transforming the insurance landscape through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, underscoring its commitment to delivering top-tier health and life insurance services, while creating unlimited earning opportunities for agents. Embracing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and data analytics, the company pioneers a client-centric insurance experience, positioning itself as a comprehensive resource for clients and agents alike

