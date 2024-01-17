Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2024) - Pozalabs, a company specializing in AI music generation, has unveiled the open beta of its groundbreaking AI music generative platform "LAIVE."

The "LAIVE" platform transforms music creation by enabling users, including those without professional composition skills, to generate music, lyrics, and vocals simultaneously with AI. This user-friendly service allows genre and mood selection, keyword input for lyric generation, and custom unique music creation in five minutes.

A key feature of "LAIVE" is its ability to synthesize music, lyrics, and vocals in real time - one of the first for South Korea. The platform's "Editor" feature further empowers users by allowing lyric customization, enhancing creative freedom and production efficiency for content creators.

During the beta phase, users can explore two musical styles: "Instrumental Music," focusing on melodies and tunes, and "Vocal Music," incorporating lyrics and vocals.

Moreover, "LAIVE" was developed using over a million proprietary composition data and more than 50,000 vocal samples. This approach avoids copyright and plagiarism issues, as Pozalabs has trained its model exclusively on non-licensed musical data, ensuring originality and legal compliance.

Broadening its horizons, Pozalabs aims to expand its reach to the North American market with the global launch of "LAIVE." Following the establishment of its US branch last September 2023, the company has been fortifying its presence with local hires and seeking collaboration opportunities in the US entertainment sector.

Taehyun Kim, the CSO of Pozalabs, spearheads these efforts as CEO of the US branch.

Furthermore, Pozalabs has garnered international acclaim by presenting papers at esteemed AI conferences like NeurIPS and AAAI in 2022 and 2023.

CEO Wongil Huh of Pozalabs expressed expectations, stating, "I believe that Pozalabs' AI music has sufficient competitiveness to demonstrate usability on the international stage. Through 'LAIVE,' we will lower the psychological barrier that 'music composition is difficult' and continue to create a culture of enjoying self-made music."

For more information on Pozalabs' offerings and 'LAIVE,' visit its website at https://www.pozalabs.com/.

Pozalabs, a South Korean AI music company, specializes in developing AI-driven solutions for music composition. Launching its new platform, "LAIVE," Pozalabs enables users to create exclusive music, lyrics, and vocals through advanced AI algorithms.

