IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, announced today that Madeo Consultant, a systems integrator based in France, has chosen OcNOS as an alternative to Cisco and SONiC for deployment in a Data Center environment. OcNOS serves as a core network switch and public BGP router with transit partners in its Data Center Interconnect use case.

Madeo Consultant is a software provider and Data Center systems integrator, providing cloud networking software as a service to their client base. As such, EVPN VxLAN and BGP features within the OcNOS Data Center and Service Provider software packages were critical needs.

To accommodate increased demand and new services, Madeo Consultant evaluated several network disaggregation strategies, including SONiC and open networking hardware. With IP Infusion's history in networking, OcNOS offered a much more mature market solution. Additionally, SONiC did not provide the BGP features that come standard with the OcNOS Service Provider package.

Madeo Consultant replaced existing Cisco Nexus 3048 and Catalyst 3750 switches with OcNOS to enable EVPN VxLAN and optics, for increased performance. Deployed on hardware from Edgecore and UfiSpace, OcNOS provided an easy transition with an industry-familiar command line interface.

"Disaggregated networking software from IP Infusion with EdgeCore and UfiSpace hardware solved our upgrade needs," said François Defrocourt, Solutions Engineer for Madeo Consultant. "Being able to choose between a variety of hardware vendors allowed us to find a custom-fit solution at an off-the-rack cost. Simple product licensing from IP Infusion made the upgrade experience complete."

"More companies across the world are recognizing the value proposition of disaggregated open networking as a compelling and complete alternative to closed system vendors," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "IP Infusion is the proven market leader to provide an end-to-end networking software platform that fully leverages all the benefits of open networking methodologies in a commercial setting."

