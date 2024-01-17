Jinchen says it aims to raise CNY 1 billion ($140 million) through a private placement of shares.Jinchen, a PV equipment supplier, said that it has secured approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) for a private placement of A-shares. Jinchen plans to issue 22,527,596 A-shares to 13 specific investors, in order to raise CNY 1 billion. The average issuing price per share will be CNY 44.39, or a 17% discount from Jinchen's closing price on Wednesday. The company plans to allocate 41% to its East China smart production project, focusing on module automation lines and cell automation equipment. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...