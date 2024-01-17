Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Director Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce that Mark Little has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee with immediate effect. This appointment is subject to statutory and regulatory filings in Guernsey. Mr Little will also serve on the Company's Nomination Committee. Following this appointment, and as previously announced, Julian Healy has stepped down from the Board also with immediate effect.

Mr Little will stand for election at the Annual General Meeting to be held in December 2024.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13, Mr Little advises that he is a non-executive Director and chair of the audit committee of STS Global Income & Growth Trust plc (formerly Securities Trust of Scotland Plc), Majedie Investment Trust Plc, Blackrock Smaller Companies Trust Plc and abrdn Equity Income Trust. Previously Mr Little was Managing Director, Scotland & Northern Ireland at Barclays Wealth (formerly Gerrard) and Global Head of Automotive Research at Deutsche Bank. There are no other details to be disclosed in accordance with the FCA's Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Mr Little is a Chartered Accountant with extensive financial services experience in fund management, research and private banking, and has a strong understanding of compliance and regulation in the modern financial services world.

Mr Little is an Accountancy and Economics graduate from Aberdeen University.

As at the date of this announcement, he holds nil ordinary shares in the Company.

The Board would like to thank Julian Healy for his significant contribution to the Company as a Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Board welcomes Mark Little as a Director and looks forward to working with him and benefiting from his extensive experience.

