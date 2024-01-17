The French solar market grew by around 30% in 2023, reaching 3.15 GW, according to new data from Enedis. PV systems for self-consumption accounted for around one-third of all new capacity additions.From pv magazine France France deployed around 921 MW of new PV systems in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to new figures released by French grid operator Enedis. For all of 2023, the country added 3,135 MW of new solar capacity. The results represent a 30% increase from 2022, when around 2.6 GW of solar was installed. In 2021, the nation added 2.8 GW of new PV capacity. Enedis said the figures ...

