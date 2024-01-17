Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing glenzocimab, an innovative drug for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, today announces its half-year report on the liquidity contract with the brokerage firm Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ACTICOR BIOTECH and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31th 2023:

65,122 shares

- 299,098.61

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 340

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 227

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 39,590 shares for 173,764.12

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,891 shares for 85,132.33

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 43,423 shares

- 382,720.54

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 631

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 505

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 59,726 shares for 419,225.09

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 50,122 shares for 385,042.61

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- 600,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

The positive results of the phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, confirmed the safety profile of glenzocimab and showed a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group of stroke patients. These results were confirmed by a post-hoc analysis of brain imaging at 0 and 24 hours using artificial intelligence (Brainomix, UK). This independent analysis confirmed the reduction in the number and volume of intracerebral lesions in patients treated with glenzocimab. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being analyzed in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, with clinical results expected in Q2 2024.

In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Mediolanum farmaceutici, Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Anaxago, and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240117088932/en/

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD, MD

CEO and Founder

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

Sophie BINAY, PhD

General Manager and CSO

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

NewCap

Arthur ROUILLÉ

Media Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15